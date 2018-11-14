Internet of Things in Retail Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 14, 2018: Internet of Things in Retail refers to the use of a range of Internet of Things technologies and management methods in the retail industry.

IoT offers retailers opportunities for development of an ecosystem that connects the physical and digital world. The retail industry has witnessed wide utilization of connected products by adopting an integrated platform.

In 2017, the global Internet of Things in Retail market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Internet of Things in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Impinj Inc.

Allerin Tech Pvt Ltd.

RetailNext Inc.

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Beacons

RFID Tags

Sensors

Wearables

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Physical Business

E-commerce

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Internet of Things in Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Beacons

1.4.3 RFID Tags

1.4.4 Sensors

1.4.5 Wearables

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Internet of Things in Retail Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Physical Business

1.5.3 E-commerce

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Internet of Things in Retail Market Size

2.2 Internet of Things in Retail Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Internet of Things in Retail Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Internet of Things in Retail Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

