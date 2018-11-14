Opportunities for the global ultrasound imaging market to reach $7.6 billion by 2022

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global ultrasound imaging market looks good with opportunities in the gynecology, cardiology, radiology, vascular and urology clinical applications market. The global ultrasound imaging market is expected to reach an estimated $7.6 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for the growth of this market are the rising demand for minimal invasive and non-invasive diagnostic procedures, technology advancement, and an increasing number of patients.

In this market, gynecology, cardiology, radiology, vascular and urology are the application market. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the gynecology and cardiology segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global ultrasound imaging market, radiology segment is expected to remain the largest market. Growing geriatric population and rise in awareness for early diagnosis are the major driving forces that will spur growth for these segments over the forecast period.

By technology, 3D, 4D and Doppler imaging ultrasound devices are expected to show above average growth over the forecast period due to technological advancement.

By product type, trolley/cart based ultrasound device is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its ease of operation in the imaging processes.

By display type, color ultrasound device segment is expected to remain the largest segment with technological benefits such as clear and efficient diagnostic results.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market due to the technological advancement, geriatric population, and increasing importance on minimally invasive procedures in this region.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to improving healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the need for preventive screening.

For business expansion, this report suggests innovation and new product development for achieving the best imaging quality in diagnostic imaging using ultrasound devices.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include technological innovations and advancement, ultrasound diagnostic in the field of guided therapy and surgery, and commercialization of portable/hand-held devices. GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation are among the major suppliers of ultrasound devices.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global ultrasound imaging market by application, by technology, product type, by display, by price range, and by region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Ultrasound Imaging Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy because it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global ultrasound imaging market by application, by technology, product type, by display, by price range, and by region, as follows:

By Application [Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Gynecology

• Cardiology

• Radiology

• Vascular

• Urology

• Others

By Technology [Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• 2D Imaging

• 3D Imaging

• 4D Imaging

• Doppler Imaging

• Others

By Product [Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Trolley/cart Based

• Compact

By Display [Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Black and White Display

• Color Display

By Price Range [Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Premium High-End

• Mid-Range

• Low-End

By Region [Volume (Million Units) and Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q. 1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for ultrasound imaging market by application (Gynecology, Cardiology, Radiology, Vascular, Urology, and Others), by technology (2D Imaging, 3D Imaging, 4D Imaging, Doppler Imaging, and Others), by product type (Trolley/Cart Based and Compact), by display (Black and White Display and Color Display), by price range (Premium High-End, Mid-Range, and Low-End), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11 What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?