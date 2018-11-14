Serverless Architecture Market to reach a market size of $14 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Serverless Architecture Market size is expected to reach $14 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 23.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Automation & Integration Services market dominated the Global Serverless Architecture Market by Service Type 2017. The API Management Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.7% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Training & Consulting market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 23.8% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America market would dominate the Global Large Enterprises Serverless Architecture Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.1% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/serverless-architecture-market/
The BFSI market dominated the Global Serverless Architecture Market by End User 2017, growing at a CAGR of 21.9 % during the forecast period. The Manufacturing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.1% during (2018 – 2024). The Government market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.9% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Telecom & IT market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 23% during (2018 – 2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., CISCO Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services), TIBCO Software Inc., NTT DATA Corporation, ALIBABA Group.
Global Serverless Architecture Market Size Segmentation
By Deployment Type
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
By Service Type
Automation & Integration Services
Monitoring Services
Security
API Management Services
Support & Maintenance
Training & Consulting
Others
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
By End User
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Government
Media & Entertainment
Telecom & IT
Other End User
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Google Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
CA Technologies, Inc.
com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)
TIBCO Software Inc.
NTT Data Corporation
Alibaba group
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Serverless Architecture Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Serverless Architecture Market Related Reports:
North America Market
Europe Market
Asia Pacific Market
LAMEA Market