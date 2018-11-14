Turmeric Curcumin To Boost Health and Wellness

Not many people are aware of the fact that Curcumin is a natural ingredient of Turmeric plant and has all properties to gift you a healthy and happy life. It is the most beneficial natural substance known to mankind and must be consumed generously by people of all age groups for them to enjoy a good health.

Cure and Prevention Of Diseases

Turmeric Curcumin is primarily a yellow pigmented chemical compound that is popular for its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties. It is world renowned to be a disease-fighting substance that aids in the control and prevention of cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, chronic kindly ailments, and many other popular human body issues. It also improves blood circulation and boosts body immunity against seasonal diseases like flu and viral. Turmeric also helps cure any iron deficiency by enhancing iron absorption thus treating anemic patients.

It also aids in curing ulcers and killing the growth of any tumor cells in the human body. It is popular to have worked wonders for many cancer patients who had stopped showing any signs of improvement from the chemotherapy sessions. Patients whose bodies had developed resistance to cancer medicines and whose cells had become immune to all kind of treatments are also known to have got a new life with the regular use of Turmeric Curcumin.

Many people falsely believe that turmeric curcumin is good for physical health only. On the contrary, it has been proven to fight mental illness like brain plaque, depression and anxiety as well.

Health Supplements

Doctors suggest everyone add sufficient quantities of turmeric to their cooked veggies and salads. However, pure turmeric contains only 3% of curcumin by weight and the daily requirement of curcumin cannot be fulfilled by adding turmeric to all our meals. It is thus the need of the hour to shift to Turmeric Curcumin health supplements and make them a part of our daily routine.

The various nutritional supplements contain concentrated doses of Curcumin from the Turmeric Extract. Some health supplements also contain Bioperine that is a natural compound found in black pepper. Bioperine helps improve the absorption of Turmeric Curcumin in the human body.

Side Effects Of Turmeric Curcumin

1. Pregnant women should not consume any turmeric supplement as they are known to stimulate uterine contractions.

2. If you have any medical condition relating to gallbladder or a kidney disease, diabetes, etc, you must consult and cross confirm with your doctor about Turmeric and Curcumin health supplements

3. As turmeric enhances bleeding, you must stop to intake turmeric at least two weeks before undergoing any surgery.

4. Turmeric may interfere with medicines like aspirin, painkillers, statins, diabetes drugs, etc. Always consult and take advice from your doctor.

5. Breastfeeding mother and children should not take Turmeric Curcumin only on the suggestion of the doctor and never otherwise.

6. Consuming excessive amounts of Turmeric may cause a skin rash or irritated skin and itching.

7. Some common symptoms of excessive Turmeric Curcumin consumption are – nausea, diarrhea, low blood sugar, increased risk of bleeding, reduced fertility, and Increased menstrual flow

