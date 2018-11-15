Failure Analysis Market 2018 – Leading Players and Market Analysis

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Failure Analysis Market By Test (Contamination, Fractography, Mechanical, Chemical,Corrosion, Others) By Technique (FMEA, FMECA, FTA, Others) ByIndustry (Oil and Gas, Automotive, Construction, Industrial,Defense, Others): Forecast (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the increasing demand of the failure analysis of equipment in wireless communication and electronics manufacturing industries.

Americas to dominate the Failure Analysis Market during the forecast period

Americas is expected to have the highest growth in the Failure Analysis Market due to the increased

use of failure analysis methods across the oil and gas industries and shale oil refineries. The region is expected to reach a revenue of $2.7Billionby 2023 with a CAGR of 6.8%. Focus on improved quality testing of products in the South American market will lead to a high growth due to the increased adoption of equipment and NDT. The growing healthcare sector in the region also requires improved quality assurance of medical equipment owing to the strict laws that govern the use of the equipment.

In Asia Pacific, the growing regulations regarding the safety of the equipment in medical, beverage, food, and oil & gas industries drive the growth of the failure analysis equipment in the region.

Selected Analysis done in the full Report:

In the oil and gas industry, failure analysis helps to find the cause of failures and helps to improve the performance of the product or components associated, thereby reducing the future occurrences of failures. Various failure and damage analysis services across the oil and gas industries include material assessment, corrosion investigation, and mitigation, where an investigation is due to the damage caused by fire, fractography, etc. The technical failure analysis services include forensic engineering, pipeline failure assessment, stress analysis, and trace evidence analysis.

Aging, Mechanical failures, Corrosion, stress, welding defects, pressure surge problems, and wall thickness are the main factors responsible for failures across the oil and gas industries. These factors drive the demand for the failure modes effect analysis.

To Access/Purchase the full report, please browse the link below:

https://industryarc.com/Report/15040/failure-analysis-market.html

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

• The growth of the Biosciences industry drives the demand for the fault tree analysis during the forecast period.

• Increase in the maintenance and service cost for the equipment in the manufacturing sector enhances the growth of common mode failure analysis.

• Quality and product differentiation at early stages of the value chain are the factors responsible for sustainable manufacturing.

Key players of the Failure Analysis Market

The key players of the Failure Analysis Market are Thermofisher, FEI Company, and Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH. Thermofisher Scientific is the global leading company that accelerates life sciences research, solves complex analytical challenges, and improves laboratory productivity.FEI Company provides new products that enhance the advanced process control, root cause failure analysis for changing the device functionality. Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH has launched ZEISS MeRiT neXT system for repairing the next generation defects.

Failure Analysis Market report is segmented as below

Growing demand from the electronics manufacturing industry drives the growth of the Failure Analysis Market.

A. Failure Analysis Market By Test

1. Contamination Analysis

2. Corrosion Investigation

3. Fractography

4. Metallography

5. Mechanical Testing

6. Chemical Analysis and Testing

7. NDT

8. Weld Testing

9. Microstructure Evaluation

10. Adhesive Identification

11. Coating Contamination

12. Thermal Mapping

13. Electrical Overstress(EOS)/Electrostatic Discharge(EDS)

14. Regulatory Compliance Testing

15. Others

B. Failure Analysis Market By Technique

1. Destructive Physical Analysis

2. Physics of Failure Analysis

3. Fault Tree Analysis(FTA)

4. Common-Mode Failure Analysis

5. Failure Modes Effect Analysis(FMEA)

5.1.Failure Modes, Effects, and Criticality Analysis(FMECA)

.5.2.Functional Failure Analysis

6. Sneak Circuit Analysis

7. Software Failure Analysis

8. Others

C. Failure Analysis Market – By End-User Industry

1. Oil and Gas

2. Aerospace

3. Automotive

4. Construction

5. Chemical and Pharmaceutical

6. Food and Beverage

7. Industrial

8. Defense

9. Metrology and Calibration

10. Others

D. Failure Analysis Market By Product

1. Transmission Electron Microscope

2. Focused ion beam Systems

3. Scanning Electron Microscopy

4. Dual Beam Systems

5. Others

E. Failure Analysis Market By Geography(14+ countries)

F. Failure Analysis Market By Entropy

Companies Cited/Interviewed in Failure Analysis Market:

1. MOTION X CORPORATION

2. EAG (EVANS ANALYTICAL GROUP) INC

3. SMT GmbH

4. JEOL LTD.

5. A&D COMPANY LTD

6. INTERTEK GROUP PLC

7. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

8. HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES

9. RJ LEE GROUP, INC

10. CARL ZEISS SMT GMBH

11. FEI COMPANY

12. Company 12

13. Company 13

14. Company 14 +

What can you expect from the report?

The Failure Analysis Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)

2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country-level Analysis

3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis

4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis

5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis

6. Top 10 End-user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis

8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis

10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

