Northern VA Benefits Consultants Analyze Group Health Insurance Benefits

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) November 15, 2018 – The Northern VA benefits consultants at BBG Broker released a blog comparing individual health insurance to group health insurance and describing the benefits of each one. Depending on your business’s needs and goals, one type of insurance may be more useful than the other.

Individual health insurance is purchased by an employee for themselves and their family. They can be purchased through an insurance broker, which will help the buyer determine the best coverage and premium costs for their needs. A group health insurance policy, meanwhile, is purchased by an employer and offered to eligible employees and their families. Employees are responsible for paying a portion of the premium, and employers must contribute a minimum percentage rate. The majority of Americans who are not using Medicare typically receive their insurance through an employer-maintained group health insurance plan. People who work at a company that offers group insurance have the option to buy into the group plan or obtain their own individual health insurance policy.

Both types of insurance policies offer several benefits. Individual policies can easily be maintained long term if an employee changes or loses a job. They also offer more flexibility when it comes to choosing medical providers. Individual policies are typically cheaper than group policies. Group plans, meanwhile, are tax deductible and cover pre-existing conditions. Group plans also automatically include maternity care, while individual plans do not. Group health plans can be easy to maintain. Your employer will cover most of the costs and often deduct your share of costs directly from your paycheck, helping avoid late payments. Depending on your needs, you may find that one type of policy is more beneficial than the other, and it is important to conduct your own research into your health insurance options.

Speak to the benefits consultants at BBG Broker for more information and to sign up for either plan. The company offers a range of services, including benefits consulting, technology solutions, business insurance, DBA insurance, executive planning, HR and compliance, retirement plans, and more. BBG can be contacted online at https://www.bbgbroker.com/ or by phone at 844-201-3609. The agency is headquartered at 4069 Chain Bridge Road, Top Floor, Fairfax, VA 22030.

###