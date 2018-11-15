Ochre Health Guides General Practitioners Find The Perfect Job To Match Their Career Needs!

Sydney, NSW (webnewswire) November 15, 2018 – Ochre Health, one of Australia’s fastest growing and most trusted healthcare centres provide services to a range of general practice, hospital and Area Health Service clients for permanent placements. They are always on the lookout for highly skilled doctors who are looking for challenging work to advance their career.

During a brief interview, the spokesperson stated, “Since 2002, our goal has been to improve healthcare outcomes within our communities by providing exceptional doctors (GP, VMO and Procedural), supported by highly trained practice support staff and operational management. Our doctors are supported in pursuing their own professional development, and we are committed to providing permanent gp work for GP Registrars and medical students who are keen to start their careers.

He also added “Our sites range from remote (RA4) locations, such as Boggabri, Condobolin and Queenstown, where hospital on-call services are also provided by our doctors, to District of Workforce Shortage (DWS) locations in Canberra and on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland. Our experts know how you will receive the information, which you need to better prepare yourself for the right gp vmo jobs in Australia. Ochre Health works in partnership with over 175 doctors (GPs), providing them with cooperative practice environments and open and flexible working arrangements”.

The spokesperson also stated that “Ochre Health has vast experience in helping overseas trained doctors relocate to Australia and has successfully relocated over 15 UK GPs and 5 NZ GPs in the past 12 months. Ochre Health will guide doctors through the registration process, provide a 457 visa, relocation assistance and a comprehensive orientation program to help GPs with a smooth transition to their new life. In 2010, Ochre Health was awarded $35MAUD from the Super Clinic program to build new centres in Grafton, Sippy Downs, Bruce and Casey in Canberra”.

“We offer our clients a number of services that complement the recruitment process for gp permanent jobs in Australia. This offers valuable benefits like improved care, career promotional opportunities, destination choice, consistent shifts and a balance between their job and lifestyle. Also, Ochre Health is continuing to grow the network of Medical Centres in DWS and Non-DWS locations” he added.

