Ventilator Associated Pneumonia Market Dynamics, Recent Trends and Demand Analysis till 2025

15th November 2018 – The Ventilator Associated Pneumonia Market, on the basis of end users, is segmented into hospitals, research centers and clinics. Hospital segment dominates the global market owing rising incidence of pneumonia and need for immediate medical assistance. Ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) is a type of pneumonia that happens after endotracheal incubation, featured by the presence of a new or progressive virus. VAP is predicted to occur in quarter of all mechanically ventilated patients along with higher risk of being early in course of hospitalization. Risk for VAP is greatest during the first initial days of mechanical ventilation between the intubation and development of VAP. In the recent years, the accumulated risk of death has decreased and is more recently estimated at a significant percentage.

VAP is a serious complication of mechanical ventilation which increases the patient’s stay in ICU and overall length of hospital incurs additional costs and is a most common of all nosocomial infections contributing to death. The risk factor is the endotracheal tube as mechanical ventilator support cannot be performed without the endotracheal tube. The endotracheal tube provides a direct passageway into the lungs, that bypasses natural protection mechanisms. Hence, the endotracheal tube augments the risk for VAP by; preventing cough, preventing upper airway filtering, preventing upper airway humidification, having a cuff that provides a place for secretions to pool in the hypoglottic area.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of ventilator associated pneumonia market includes growth in geriatric population and rising number of pneumonic patients especially in the cold countries. Additionally, government funding to eradicate lack of medical infrastructure for sparsely populated areas is also contributing to the growth of ventilator associated pneumonia market. On the basis of diagnosis types, the ventilator associated pneumonia market is segmented into clinical, radiological and microbiological. Clinical segment dominated the global ventilator associated pneumonia market owing to growth in number of pneumonic patients.

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global associated ventilator pneumonia market spans North America, Europe, China, Southeast Asia, Japan and India. North America dominates the global market due to growth in increasing rates of pneumonias. Europe is the second large market for ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) and is witnessed a higher CAGR during the assessment period. APAC regions also witnessed a higher CAGR growth during the assessment period.

