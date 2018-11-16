6 Tips to design an Incredible Outdoor Space

November, 2018 – Whether you have a small deck or patio or a large backyard, welcoming outdoor spaces can be as amazing as well-designed indoors. However, there’s more to decorating your outdoors than just putting a few chairs and tables together.

Here are the basics of decorating a patio, deck or yard space so that you can enjoy your outdoor space in style.

Set borders

Whether you have a small patio or a large yard, it is important to define your area. By thoughtfully arranging outdoor furniture and lighting, you can create a flow that directs your guests to the decorated areas of your yard. Dramatic lights on foliage or fences can instantly define your space.

Define a focal point

Use your outdoor features that are worth admiring to define the focus of your yard or patio. Plan your seating so that the attention of your guests is directed towards the most treasured view. Even if you have a small outdoor space, you can have conversations around low tables and enhancing the intimacy lamps and candles.

Safety

If you want to host a barbecue, you need to ensure a clear line of vision to the cooking area. Ensure that the path between the grill or the barbecue and tables are clear. There should not be any tripping hazards. Ensure adequate path lighting and keep the barbecue, fire pits etc. at a safe distance from the seating area.

Set the mood

Outdoor décor can be elegant and warm with table settings and outdoor-friendly furnishings. Add beautiful accessories to liven up your party with accent lighting, fire pits and tables. You can use Tiki torches or portable fireplaces to give your space a charming vibe.

Comfort

Comfort is a must if you want to make full use of your outdoors. If you’d prefer your parties to be full of fun, keeping everyone comfortable is a top priority. For instance, with winter approaching, an outdoor heater is a must. You can choose form wall mounted or stand-alone models.

Something as simple as cushions on your teak loungers can make a difference between a cold, uncomfortable gathering and a long, lovely evening spent with friends.

Accessorize

Adding some ambient lighting, fire or heating, comfortable, bright cushions and a cozy throw can turn your party from mundane to exciting.

The above tips can help you plan your outdoor entertaining area where you can enjoy with friends and family, throughout the year.

To learn more about the best teak patio furniture, such as teak wood loungers Nautilus Console Table and shower and SPA Corner Stool, check out Tuff Hut online. Tuff Hut bring you the best outdoor patio furniture, lighting and other accessories from the best manufacturers worldwide.