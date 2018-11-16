France Telemedicine Outlook to 2022: Ken Research

The report titled “France Telemedicine Outlook to 2022- By Services and Technology, By Service Platform (Telehealth & M-Health, Telehospitals & Clinics), By Clinical Applications (Telemonitoring, Teleconsultation, Teleassistance, Teleexpertise and Others)” provides a comprehensive analysis of telemedicine services and service providers market in France. The report focuses on the overall market size, France Telemedicine market segmentation by services and technology, by service platform (Telehealth & M-health, Telehospitals & Clinics), by technology platform (software and hardware) and by clinical applications (Telemonitoring, Teleconsultation, Teleassistance, Teleexpertise and Others). The report also covers the overall competitive landscape, government regulations, major telemedicine software and hardware providers, trends and developments. The report concludes with market projections for future for the market described above highlighting the major opportunities for France Telemedicine market.

France Telemedicine Market Overview and Size

France telemedicine market can be attributed to be at a mature stage. Domestic and International players in the market have catered to the demand for telemedicine and associated services that have led to an increase in market revenue. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rise in cost of healthcare services, growing need for remote patient monitoring services, technological innovation and inadequate number of physicians in rural areas are some of the driving factors supporting the telemedicine market in France. The increase in geriatric population and the grants and funds released by the French government for telemedicine and healthcare services have further supported the growth of the telemedicine market.

France Telemedicine Market Segmentation

By Services and Technology

The services segment dominated the market revenues owing to the nature of services as consumers tend to avail more services. On the other hand individuals tend to avail less of technology as the technology entails with itself additional costs in the form of necessary regular updates which are mandatory for efficient delivering of teleconsultation services.

By Service Platform (Telehealth & M-Health, Telehospitals & Clinics)

Telehospitals and clinics dominated the market in terms of revenues. The major factors that fuelled the revenues of Telehospitals and clinics were the growing need for remote patient monitoring services, ease in consultation process and to avail consultations at a more economical price.

By Type of Technology Platform (Software and Hardware)

The software services dominated the market revenues in 2017 as compared to hardware, owing to the nature of use by individuals. Individuals tend to avail more of software solutions as the need to connect them to a medical practitioner is fulfilled via software solutions. Hardware solutions entail with themselves a high capital outlay and need a designated space and technologies to set up in order to be able to deliver solutions.

By Clinical Applications (Telemonitoring, Teleconsultation, Teleassistance, Teleexpertise and Others)

The Telemonitoring services is the dominant segment with around one-third market share by revenue. Tele Consultation services is the second largest segment, which was followed by Teleassistance and Teleexpertise. The other services in France telemedicine market include Teleradiology, Tele Neurology, Tele Cardiology, Epidemiology, Prescription Counselling, Surgical Applications, Cardiology and Dentistry.

Competitive Landscape in France Telemedicine Market

The telemedicine market of France is a moderately concentrated market, with high entry barriers. The initial set up cost associated with Telemedicine business is high as it entails latest equipments with modern services. Furthermore it is mandatory for every telemedicine provider in France to obtain licenses from European Union for patient’s data protection, for E-Commerce regulations CE marking certification for medical devices and others. The market players have concentrated themselves on improving their technology in terms of hardware, network and software. The major players in France Telemedicine market are VSee, KRY and Telemedicine Technologies.

Future Analysis and Projections

France telemedicine market is expected to increase at a positive CAGR for the time period ranging between 2018 and 2022, in terms of revenue due to increasing number of aging population, growing number of smart phone users and rising healthcare cost. The increasing acceptance of 4G and 5G spectrum and growing acceptance of telemedicine in France is posing as opportunities for the players in the telemedicine market. The growth will be driven by increasing emphasis of healthcare information technology (HIT) players, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and continual investments from both public and private sectors. In coming years, there are chances of more personalized telemedicine apps for both patients and clinicians, with the flexibility to specify the information transmitted between doctor and patient.

Key Segments Covered

Services and Technology

Service Platform

• Telehome & M-Health, Telehospitals & Clinics

Technology platform

• Software

• Hardware

Clinical Applications

• Tele Monitoring

• Tele Consultation

• Tele Assistance

• Tele Expertise

• Others (Tele Radiology, Tele Neurology, Tele Cardiology and Pulmonary Services)

Key Target Audience

• Teleconsultation Companies

• Telemonitoring and Teleradiology Companies

• Telemedicine Hardware Solution Providers

• Video Conferencing and Collaboration Solution Providers

• Telemedicine Software Solution Providers

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period: 2012-2017

Forecast Period: 2018-2022

Companies Covered

Telemedicine Service Providers

• H4D

• KRY

• Althalia

• Doctolib

• Zava

• Médicin Direct

• Mes Docteurs

• Medicitus

Telemedicine Hardware Companies

• AMEDTEC

• Fora Care

• Nonin

• AMD Global Telemedicine

• Visiomed

• Telemedicine Technologies

Telemedicine Software Companies

• VSee

• Acetiam

• Nomadeec

• Calydial

• Parsys

• GE Healthcare

• Comarch Healthcare

• Patient Journey App

• Verklizan

• AMD Global Telemedicine

• Linkeos

• Cegedim

• Telemedicine 360

• H2AD

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• Research Methodology

• France Telemedicine Market Overview and Genesis

• Value Chain in France Telemedicine Market

• France Telemedicine Market Size by Revenue, 2012-2017

• France Telemedicine Market Segmentation

• Trends and Developments in France Telemedicine Market

• Issues and Challenges in France Telemedicine Market

• Case Study On a Successful Telemedicine Service Provider

• Government Regulations for Implementation of Telemedicine Services in France

• PESTLE Analysis of France Telemedicine

• Competitive Landscape of Major Players in France Tele Medicine Market

• Company Profiles of Major Players in the France Telemedicine Market

• Tele Medicine Software Companies

• Tele Medicine Hardware Companies

• France Telemedicine Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

• Analyst Recommendations

• Macroeconomic Indicators in France Telemedicine Market

