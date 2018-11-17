lip augmentation Lebanon

There's nothing mini about winter! The great outdoors! The great ! The great damage to our skin! But we want to keep it simple and easy and get you ready to shift into colder days with a mini makeover that won't worry you and won't break your budget.

We’ve something special for you like-

Here are Dr. Costi’s easy substitutions to your beauty routine: just exchanging your summer products for better suited ones that will keep you glowing when the weather gets cold.

1. Face Wash

If you only make one change to your skin-care routine, switch out your face wash. Simply swapping a foaming cleanser for a creamy one is often all it takes to help skin adjust to colder, drier weather, as per our favorite dermatologist’s tips.

2. Facial Moisturizer

As a general rule, creams hydrate better than lotions because the ingredients that make them creamy also form a physical barrier that traps moisture in skin. And since the sun (even in the winter) compounds dryness, pick a cream with sunscreen.

Take special care if your skin is raw and red, however, even rich creams may be irritating if they are fragranced; use raw coconut oil on dry patches around the nose or eyes overnight.

3. Eye Cream

The same creamier-is-better rule applies to eye cream. Bonus tip: Since the skin around the eyes is thin, the extra hydration really plumps up fine lines. You want to really moisturize and without irritating and causing millia, which are little white bumps under the eyes.

4. Face Scrubs

Rubbing dry patches with a traditional face scrub is a short-term fix that can actually backfire by irritating skin and causing flakes to come back or worsen. A gentler approach is rubbing facial oil over skin until flakes come off—and since oil doesn’t make skin red the way scrubs can, it helps makeup go on better, too.

5. Lip Balm

Tinted lip balms have lots of perks—it’s just that treating seriously dry, chapped lips isn’t one of them. In fact, if your favorite lip balm is scented, it could be drying out your lips even more. Switch to a basic, unscented lip balm that comes in either a pot or a tube. These formulas are thicker than stick balms and “create a thick protective barrier that traps in water,” says Dr. Costi.

6. Body Wash

Using a moisturizing body wash is obviously a good idea. If you also stop rubbing up areas that don’t need it every day (like your arms, legs, and stomach), they’ll be even less likely to dry out. So less is more!

7. Body Moisturizer

Keep an eye out for body butters, especially ones that are so rich you can turn the tub upside down without any cream falling out—perfect for dry patches.

8. Mascara

Wearing waterproof mascara on the regular is a pain, but runny mascara is way worse. On days when it’s so cold that your eyes tear up before you’re down the block, go for the strong stuff.

9. Foundation

The answer to winter pastiness: swap your foundation for a tinted moisturizer that makes you look dewy and warms up your skin tone if you go a smidge darker (half a shade, max).

There's nothing mini about ! The great outdoors! The great storms! The great damage to our skin! But we want to keep it simple and easy and get you ready to shift into colder days with a mini makeover that won't worry you and won't break your budget. Here are Dr. Costi's easy substitutions to

