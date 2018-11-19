Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives Market to 2025: Industry Insights, Company Overview and Investment Analysis

Gluconic Acid is the carboxylic acid formed by the oxidation of the first carbon of glucose with antiseptic and chelating properties. Gluconic acid, found abundantly in plant, honey and wine, can be prepared by fungal fermentation process commercially. This agent and its derivatives can used in formulation of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food products as additive or buffer salts.

The major driver for the market is its wide application in the food and pharmaceutical market, innovation in technology, economic biotechnological production process, the increased demand for biodegradable acid and environmental concerns.

The worldwide market for Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmarkets study.

This report focuses on the Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Gluconic Acid

Glucono Delta Lactone

Sodium Salt of Gluconic Acid

Calcium Salt of Gluconic Acid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Agriculture

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives market.

Chapter 1, to describe Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives, with sales, revenue, and price of Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

