Indraganga Yoga Therapy

Yoga TherapyYoga is not only a wonderful practice for energizing and relaxation, it is also a powerful healing modality. Yoga therapy is a specialized approach that considers the individual’s physical and psychological needs as well as their current lifestyle. Combining movement, pranayama (breath-work) and psychology practices, yoga therapy can assist people with a wide range of ailments including:

stress and anxiety

depression

mental disabilities

Parkinson’s disease

Multiple Sclerosis

musculoskeletal issues

eating disorders

cancer treatment rehabilitation

Our highly qualified experienced Yogacharya/Therapiest, treat each person individually to design a yoga therapy program for the specific condition or disability. Following the initial consultation, each yoga therapy session is a personally guided session of movement, breath-work and relaxation techniques. We also provide you with a home practice that is manageable and tailored to your lifestyle. As we progress through the program, out therapist will monitor and adjust to where the focus is needed.Our experience with working with people who have a wide range of conditions including mental and physical disabilities, we have witnessed the benefits and relief that regular yoga therapy sessions can provide. As we are qualified and highly experienced, our patients know that they are receiving the best possible and tailored support through the practice of yoga.At IndraGanaga Yoga Therapy is based on the basic premises that Structure affects function (An obvious example – a kink in a hose. Improved alignment, and therefor circulation, innervation and clearance of waste, is one of, if not the primary mechanism of therapeutic yoga) and consistent effort over period of time, amounts to long-standing change. (Improved circulation and innervation over time may lead to increased tissue and organ function.)