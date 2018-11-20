​Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Market 2018 Functional Outlook, Company Profiles, Analysis-2025 by Ameco Research

Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics.

This report researches the worldwide Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics capacity, production, value, price and market share of Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

PBI Performance Products, Inc

Solvay

Koninklijke Ten Cate nv

Teijin Aramid B.V.

Evonik Industries

Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Huntsman International LLC

Kaneka Corporation

Milliken & Company

Safety Components

Norfab Corporation

TECGEN

Mount Vernon Mills, Inc.

Glen Raven, Inc.

Drifire LLC

Polartec LLC

Taiwan K.K. Corp

AW Hainsworth

Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Breakdown Data by Type

Natural Materials

Synthetic Material

New Functional Materials

Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Breakdown Data by Application

Building Fire Fighting Protective Clothing

Fire Proximity Suits

Fire Entry Suits

Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications



1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Natural Materials

1.4.3 Synthetic Material

1.4.4 New Functional Materials

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Building Fire Fighting Protective Clothing

1.5.3 Fire Proximity Suits

1.5.4 Fire Entry Suits

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Production

2.1.1 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Production by Regions

4.1 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Production

4.2.2 United States Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Production

4.3.2 Europe Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Production

4.4.2 China Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Production

4.5.2 Japan Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Revenue by Type

6.3 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 PBI Performance Products, Inc

8.1.1 PBI Performance Products, Inc Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics

8.1.4 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Solvay

8.2.1 Solvay Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics

8.2.4 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate nv

8.3.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate nv Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics

8.3.4 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Teijin Aramid B.V.

8.4.1 Teijin Aramid B.V. Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics

8.4.4 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Evonik Industries

8.5.1 Evonik Industries Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics

8.5.4 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

8.6.1 Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics

8.6.4 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Huntsman International LLC

8.7.1 Huntsman International LLC Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics

8.7.4 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Kaneka Corporation

8.8.1 Kaneka Corporation Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics

8.8.4 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Milliken & Company

8.9.1 Milliken & Company Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics

8.9.4 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Safety Components

8.10.1 Safety Components Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics

8.10.4 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Norfab Corporation

8.12 TECGEN

8.13 Mount Vernon Mills, Inc.

8.14 Glen Raven, Inc.

8.15 Drifire LLC

8.16 Polartec LLC

8.17 Taiwan K.K. Corp

8.18 AW Hainsworth

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Upstream Market

11.1.1 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Raw Material

11.1.3 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Distributors

11.5 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

