Atex Co. Ltd is a leading SportsTex Uncut roll and Kinesiology therapeutic tape manufacturer in Korea

Kinesiology Taping is becoming one of the must have essential tools in today’s pain management and preventive practices. Kinesiology taping therapy can activate the neurological and circulatory system. Decompression effect happens when the skin is lifted by the tape causing inflammation and pain to be relieved by the natural process of improving circulation and lymphatic drainage. Compression effect happens when stretching is applied to support faster recovery from swelling cases and to support injured areas. (Amount or intensity of stretching is dependent on injury or treatment goal…)

SportsTex Uncut roll

Size: 5cm x 5m ( 2” x 16.4’ )

Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane

Colors: Beige, Blue, Pink, Black, Red, Yellow, Green, Orange, Purple, White

Description

Uncut rolls in our paper box dispenser. Save money by making your own cuts instead of buying the precut rolls which may render waste of tape. Available in many solid colors and cool design patterns.

All SportsTex cotton Kinesiology Tapes are designed to mimic human skin to allow full range of motion to enhance your performance. Latex free, Hypo-allergenic, Water resistant (You can sweat, shower or swim with it), and can last up to 5 days if properly used.

SportsTex Design Tape

Size: 5cm x 5m ( 2” x 16.4’ )

Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane

Colors: Beige, Blue, Pink, Black, Red, Yellow, Green, Orange, Purple, White

Description

Uncut rolls in our paper box dispenser. Save money by making your own cuts instead of buying the precut rolls which may render waste of tape. Available in many solid colors and cool design patterns.

All SportsTex cotton Kinesiology Tapes are designed to mimic human skin to allow full range of motion to enhance your performance. Latex free, Hypo-allergenic, Water resistant (You can sweat, shower or swim with it), and can last up to 5 days if properly used.

Want to Buy strength uncut roll tape and Kinesiology therapeutic tape ? ATEX, Kinesiology Tape manufacturer in Korea, offers Uncut roll tape available in many solid colors and cool design patterns