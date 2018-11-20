Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market 2024 | Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States) , IBM Corp. (New York, U.S.),

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is the duplication of physical or virtual servers by a third-party to provide failover in the event of a man-made or natural data failure. Data has become one of the primary concerns for organizations. In the present scenario, the world is running on the basis of data, across all sectors. DRaaS is primary implemented to protect resources and data from disruption in the event of disaster. DRaaS helps in business continuity for organizations as it provide a total system backup caused by system failure. DRaaS is often offered in conjunction with a disaster recovery plan.

DRaaS find its application in a number of industries including BFSI, Retail, Government and Education, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing and Logistics, among others. Among the aforementioned segments, DRaaS is mainly used in the government sector. It hold the largest market share among the segments. Based on the deployment model the DRaaS market is segmented into To Cloud DRaaS, In Cloud DRaaS, and From Cloud DRaaS w In terms of company size, the global DRaaS market is segregated into small companies, mid-sized companies and large companies. Mid-sized companies held the largest market share in 2015, with the increasing popularity of cloud based DRaaS, this market segment is forecast to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2016 to 2024. Additionally the, global DRaaS market is divided into cloud type which includes private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud. In terms of service providers, the global DRaaS market is bifurcated into cloud service providers (CSP), managed service providers (MSP) and telecom & communication service provider. Furthermore, the DRaaS market has the following divisions on the basis of service type – Real Time Protection, Backup, and Professional services.

DRaaS market has huge scope and opportunity in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). Countries such as China, Japan, India and Brazil, among others are the major DRaaS market falling under the Asia Pacific and RoW. Asia Pacific region is home to the world’s important emerging economies – India and China.

The major drivers driving the global DRaaS market includes rise in adoption of virtualization technologies, and increasing investments in disruptive cloud technologies, among others. As the cost of ownership of data recovery services is increasing, organizations are shifting towards virtualization and cloud. This is due to the fact that, these technologies are safe, easy to use, cost effective, and can be managed easily.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global DRaaS market across four broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments as in the field of DRaaS. The value chain analysis of the market has been provided in the report, in order to offer a deep insight of global DRaaS market.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities is included in the purview of the report. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, thereby helping to understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2016 to 2024, along with offering an inclusive study of the DRaaS market.

Some of the major players in the global DRaaS market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States) , IBM Corp. (New York, U.S.), VMWare, Inc., (California, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc., (California, U.S.), Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.), Amazon Web Services (Washington, U.S.), and Commvault (New Jersey, U.S.) among others.

The global DRaaS market has been segmented into:

Global DRaaS Market: By Geography

• North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

• Europe

U.K.

France

Italy

Germany

Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

• Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Global DRaaS Market: By End User

• BFSi

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Government

• IT and Telecom

• Media and Entertainment

• Manufacturing and Logistics

• Education

• Others

Global DRaaS Market: By Service Providers

• Cloud Service Provider (CSP)

• Managed Service Provider (MSP)

• Telecom & Communication Service Provider

Global DRaaS Market: By Cloud Type

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Global DRaaS Market: By Company Size

• Large Companies

• Mid-Sized Companies

• Small Companies

Global DRaaS Market: By Deployment Model

• To Cloud DRaaS

• In Cloud DRaaS

• From Cloud DRaaS

Global DRaaS Market: By Service Type

• Real-Time Protection

• Backup

• Data Security

