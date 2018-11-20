Dry Eye Syndrome: the disease, Treatment and Market: Ken Research

Dry Eye Syndrome: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2026, a report published by Ken Research discusses the market scenario and its forecast with reference to the current trends and drug developments. It also contains information about the DES pipeline activity and predicted launch of the pipeline products. The report also covers the current products available in the market, existing competition and what threats these products face. A thorough market analysis and comparison helps in assessing the market and research opportunities.

Dry Eye Syndrome or DES as it is known, is a medical condition caused due to lack of lubrication provided through tears. A disease of ocular surface, DES causes ocular discomfort, visual discomfort and tear film instability. The range of symptoms can be mild- irritation, itching, eye fatigue, to severe such as a potential damage to the ocular surface that can cause vision disability. Sometimes even watery eyes can be a symptom of dry eye syndrome. DES occurs when there is a problem with any of the three sources of tears (Meibomian glands, lacrimal glands, and conjunctiva).

This condition can occur as a primary disease or can be a secondary one caused due to onset of some other medical problem like in case of rheumatoid arthritis or diabetes. The causes are many. It can occur due to long hours of computer usage or even contact lens wear. It can be also caused due to environment, both internal and external, that lacks humidity. Patients with eyelid problems or those who have undergone LASIK can also acquire DES.

The prevalence of DES has seen an accelerating rise globally. The reasons for the same are plenty. For example the aging population- as age is one of the factor causing DES. Daily usage of electronic gadgets like computers and mobile phones for continuous long hours has increased the problem of DES amongst youngsters. Another reason for the increase in number of cases, as cited by experts, can simply be the increased awareness about the condition, its diagnosis and treatment. However, the options available for DES treatment are limited. The current pharmacologic management is known to provide a temporary relief from symptoms and hence there is a greater need for research of drugs and therapies. Significant efforts are being made by researchers, practitioners and developers in the same direction.

While USA and Europe still remain the major markets for treatment, Asia-Pacific will emerge as a new market, with changing lifestyles and economically strong consumer set looking for better healthcare and more amount of disposable income on hand. LAMEA region- especially Middle East, also show a good market potential. Yet the market faces some hurdles. The main one are the stringent laws and policies for drug approvals. Another one is lack of skilled ophthalmologists who can efficiently diagnose DES cases and profile them. The last hurdle can be effective tapping of new markets. With a large chunk of potential markets still belonging to middle income consumers, companies may face a risk in launching new products.

