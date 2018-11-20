Emerging Platforms For New Talent In The Sports And Arts Industry

Independent formats are offering new platforms for new talent to promote their music. Since music recording companies are often averse to taking risks with new talent, artists are making use of social media and music streaming platforms and are taking charge of their own personal marketing and distribution. Social media platforms have created a new means of connectivity and marketing opportunity for the artists. For instance, iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and YouTube are some platforms widely being used by music artists to promote their work.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL SPORTS AND ARTS PROMOTERS MARKET AT $158 BIILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than one-third of the global market.

Order the report at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-and-arts-promoters-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, marketing is shifting to new and different platforms. A major driver of change is how consumers, particularly younger viewers are watching sports today. The stereotype of sport spectators has long been groups of friends gathering around the TV set, making an event of watching a fixture at home. But traditional TV viewership is declining, as people increasingly perceiving TV in the new ways. They are more streaming on their mobile and other digital devices than traditional way of watching.

Download a sample of the report at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=369&type=smp

The sports and arts promoters market includes establishments involved in organizing, promoting, and managing live performing arts productions, sports events and other events such as state fairs, county fairs, agricultural fairs, concerts, and festivals; and managing and providing the staff to operate arenas, stadiums, theaters or other related facilities for rent to other promoters. Customers for sports and arts promoters include independent artists and performing arts companies.

Sports And Arts Promoters Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on Linkedin: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company