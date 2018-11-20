Military Drones Market by Application (ISRT, Delivery and Transportation, Combat Operations, Battle Damage Management) – Global Forecast to 2025

Global Military Drones Market report describe Military Drones Vehicle Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. The Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle report analyzes the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Military Drones Market is projected to grow from US$ 12.1 Billion in 2018 to US$ 26.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.00% during the forecast period. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones, are remotely piloted aerial vehicles, which are increasingly being used in the defense sector for a number of applications such as border surveillance, monitoring, surveying and mapping, combat operations, and product delivery.

Based on application, the Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT) segment is expected to lead the military drones market in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing transnational and regional instability across the globe due to rising instances of terrorist activities.

North American region is expected to lead the military drones market in 2018. The US and Canada are key countries considered for the market analysis in this region. Increase in defense expenditures of the US and Canada and the presence of major UAV manufacturers in North America are key factors contributing to the growth of the military drones market in this region.

Military drones market report focuses on various levels of analyses—industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape;high-growth regions and countries and their respective regulatory policies; and drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the military drones market.

