Process Analyzer Market 2017-2023– Sales Revenue, Grow Pricing and Industry Growth Analysis

Market Scenario

Process analyzers are basically used to determine the physical properties of substances involved in industrial processes. They are used to enable process optimization, and compliance with other environmental regulations. These process analyzers help in enhancing the safety and quality of the product as well. Whereas, liquid process analyzers are used for monitoring the process chemistry and help in providing process optimization and control.

Major factors driving the growth of Process Analyzer Market is the growing demand for water & wastewater treatment plants and increasing competition among major players in the market to provide technologically advanced and better-quality products. Also the demand for process analyzers in oil and gas industries is expected to drive the growth of global process analyzer market.

ABB Ltd., GE Analytical Instruments, Hach Lange GmbH, Honeywell International, Inc., Teledyne Technologies, Inc. and The Emerson Electric Company are a few major players in the global process analyzer market. Teledyne is a leader in the design and manufacturing of gas and liquid analyzers for industrial, OEM, and medical applications. Increasing adoption of process analyzers across various industry verticals such as oil & gas and pharmaceuticals is fueling the market growth.

By type, the global process analyzer market is classified into pH/ORP analyzers, conductivity analyzers, near-infrared analyzers, turbidity analyzers, dissolved oxygen analyzers, chlorine analyzers, liquid density analyzers, MLSS analyzers, TOC analyzers, aluminum analyzers, ammonia analyzers, fluoride analyzers and others. However, pH/ORP analyzers market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing adoption of pH/ORP analyzers across oil & gas industries.

The North America region holds the largest share of the market across worldwide followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific region. The U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market due to rising technological enhancements and growing adoption of process analyzers in oil & gas industries in the region. Additionally, the growing application areas of process analyzers across different industry verticals such as pharmaceuticals, water & wastewater, power generation, and food & beverages among others is another major factor driving the growth of the process analyzer market in the region.

The global process analyzer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Player Analysis for Process Analyzer Market:

Some of the prominent players in the global process analyzer market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), GE Analytical Instruments (U.S.), Hach Lange GmbH (Germany), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (U.S.), Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), The Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), and Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan) among others.

Segments

The global process analyzer market is segmented by type, service, and industry. Based on the type, the market is segmented into pH/ORP analyzers, conductivity analyzers, near-infrared analyzers, turbidity analyzers, dissolved oxygen analyzers, chlorine analyzers, liquid density analyzers, MLSS analyzers, TOC analyzers, aluminum analyzers, ammonia analyzers, fluoride analyzers, and others. Based on the service, the market is segmented into pre-sales and post-sales. The pre-sales segment is further classified into start-up & commissioning services and technical support services. Whereas, the post-sales segment is further classified into parts & spares services, preventive maintenance services and on-site training services. Whereas, based on industry, the market is segmented into oil & gas, petrochemical, pharmaceuticals, water & wastewater, power generation, food & beverages, semiconductor processing, pulp & paper, metal & mining, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global process analyzer market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of process analyzer applications across various industries such as oil & gas, petrochemical, pharmaceuticals, and water & wastewater among others.

Intended Audience

