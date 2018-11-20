Rexpid Unique Blade Synch Technology of RX-S Specifications and Company Motto in Korea

Rexpid is established in 1987, Blade Sync Technology, Rexpid III has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links three blades so they open simultaneously on impact. Through fresh innovations, highly advanced automated production lines, and strategic worldwide cooperation, Rexpid has become a world class manufacturer of outdoor sports. Striving for perfection has emphasized quality and engineering advancement over short term sales numbers has ensured the continued growth of Rexpid. In a world where only the competitive survive, Rexpid will continue to stand tall with quality and growth for years to come. We want to be your long-term partner to reach new heights.

REXPID Ⅱ:

Specifications:

• Weight: 100 grains

• Cutting diameter: 1½˝

• Blade Thickness: 0.028˝

• Stainless Steel

Rexpid II has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links two blades so they open simultaneously on impact.

No Rubber Band Needed Blade Sync gearing system will keep blades collapsed as the arrow silently flies through the air, giving you the accuracy of your field points, combined with the deadly action of a large blade broad heads.

RX-S:

Specifications:

• Weight: 100 grains

• Cutting diameter: 1½˝

• Blade Thickness: 0.035˝

• Immediate and simultaneous opening of the blades upon impact

• Superior flight, Precision grade mechanical system

Locked and Loaded

• Creates more powerful force to penetrate

• Rexpid RX-S unlocks all 3 blades upon tip impact.

• The blades are locked in place until the tip hits the animal.

• The tip impact triggers all the blades to open Blades are locked during ﬂights to ensure stability.

Rexpid III:

Specification:

• Weight: 125 grains

• Cutting diameter: 1⁹⁄₁₆˝ on 125 grain

• Blade Thickness: 0.028˝ on 125 grain

• Stainless Steel

Rexpid III has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links three blades so they open simultaneously on impact.

Company Motto:

• Quality Management for Customer Satisfaction

• Zero-defect production and highest quality services

• Bold actions through innovation and experimentations