Al Khayal Medical Centre Promotes Facts on Fertility – Why Asking Questions Matter

Dr. Shawket Alkhayal speaks frankly and openly about fertility issues that many couples have to face in their attempt to get pregnant. Not every couple will conceive in their first year of trying, but not conceiving does not automatically mean that they have fertility issues. In fact, couples often get pregnant in their second year of trying. At the same time, some couples don’t succeed. In such instances, the best andrologist in Dubai offers these very couples medical treatment, and a way to continue to maintain their hope of starting a family.

It is important to remember that age is a factor when it comes to fertility. Many couples who are older may have trouble conceiving quickly. Women are fertile in their 20s and by the time they hit 35 the risk of miscarriage is high. Women that are younger than 35 have a better chance at getting pregnant and those over this age may require medical assistance.

What are the common causes of fertility issues? Dr. Shawket Alkhayal states that, “Women’s reproductive system such as her fallopian tubes or uterus can be a primary cause. The man’s reproductive system can also be an issue which is due to low sperm count”.

The Al Khayal Medical Centre encourages open dialogue with their trusted specialist doctor to speak candidly about common myths, their personal experiences and why a support system is important on this journey. It is never too early for couples to talk about fertility and have a conversation with the best andrologist in Dubai who can offer them real facts to their questions. This will enable couples to make informed decisions whether they want to start a family now or sometime in the future.

Statistics indicate that couples going through fertility issues find it challenging to differentiate facts from myths and misperceptions. This is the reason Dr. Shawket Alkhayal encourages couples to visit the Al Khayal Medical Centre in order to gain accurate information on these important discussions.

About Dr. Shawket Alkhayal

Dr. Shawket Alkhayal is a top penile surgeon in the country with more than two decades of experience. He is the Head of Urology at the Benenden Hospital in Kent, Head of Department at the American Hospital in Dubai and established Al Khayal Medical Centre for Urology and Andrology in Dubai in 2014. For more information, visit his website on http://www.shawketalkhayal.com