Architectural CAD Software Market 2013-2025 World Wide Key Manufacturers Analysis Report

Architectural CAD software Market is the software used by construction engineer to 2D or 3D architectural design.

The global Architectural CAD Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Architectural CAD Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Architectural CAD Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Trimble

Dassault Systemes

Graphisoft

ActCAD

LibreCAD

Chief Architect

Asynth

Vectorworks

ZWSOFT

Ribbonsoft

SolidFace Technology

ASCON

Encore Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

School

Construction Engineer

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Architectural CAD Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Architectural CAD Software development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Architectural CAD Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

