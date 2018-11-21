Citizen Eco Drive Black Leather Chronograph CA0375-00E Mens Watch

Citizen Eco Drive Black Leather Chronograph CA0375-00E Mens Watches are big, being 44mm wide, but don’t feel as big on your wrist. Crystal is thankfully sapphire. The colours on the dial look nice, but not silly looking. The hands do stand out enough, so the watch isn’t too difficult to read. One thing you’ll notice is the large flatter crown. It has a nice inlaid Citizen Promaster logo in it. Most of the functions need to be read about to be used, but once you learn how to use the watch, it isn’t that complex. When you have the nice looking timepiece on your wrist, it is nice to know that it never needs a battery replacement, and doesn’t need to be set because it is atomic clock controlled.

Citizen Eco Drive Black Leather Chronograph CA0375-00E Men’s Watches like this that cause many people to totally overlook mechanical timepieces altogether. Brand like Citizen has been contributing gadget-lovers watches with loads of functions for years – functions that most mechanical watches could never dream of. Watches like this don’t commend the same type of “haute horology” occurrence that mechanical watch lovers look for, but are an extremely important essence of watch in the market. They acquire timepieces to their rational technical limits, and keep pushing the boundaries further and further.

Citizen Eco Drive Black Leather Chronograph CA0375-00E Men’s Watches are for instance is light powered (using Citizen’s famous Eco-Drive movement), atomic clock controlled, has a perpetual calendar, chronograph, and second time zone indicator… among other functions. This means that once you set it up you could go without ever adjusting it again for the rest of your life. The downside, especially as applied to analogue watches that do all this is that the system is inherently complicated to learn and set up. Citizen offers a sizable instruction manual along with tutorial videos on their website, and you will need to reference them to figure out how to use a watch like this. Not that this is an issue, but people like me tend to be used to getting watches and figuring them out in a few seconds right out of the box.

In addition to having a lot of whiz-bang features and an easy to love convenience, the watch represents a type of Citizen Watches for Men in terms of quality that you might have not known was around. For instance, this watch has a sapphire crystal – something that until recently wasn’t available on most Citizen Watches that weren’t in high-end categories. The crystal is further AR coated. The case is water resistant to 100 meters, and comes with a warning that only the service center should open it up!

Wearing comfort for Citizen Eco-Drive Perpetual Calendar Mens Watches are very high. I also can say that legibility is quite good given the very busy dial. Rather than look too incompatible, the dial comes across as “cool” for most tastes and is surprisingly easy to read given the properly sized hands and excellent luminant. This isn’t just a watch, but a true information centre on your wrist disguised as something between sporty and dressy.

Bottom line: It does a brilliant job keeping time and very comfy to wear due to the agile leather band and an exceptional clasp. The watch is lightweight but heavier than titanium and with a face that’s on the big side of a normal watch. However, it’s far less than those huge wrist-clocks and shall create a happy asset in years to come.