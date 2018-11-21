E Prescribing Market worth 1,403.2 Million USD by 2021

Browse 137 market data tables and 40 figures spread through 188 pages and in-depth TOC on “E-prescribing Market”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/e-prescription-systems-market-910.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Various government initiatives and incentive programs, rising focus on the reduction of fraud & abuse of controlled substances, and increasing focus on reducing medical errors, and the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs are driving the growth of the market.

The increasing number of collaborations between software vendors and network providers and the vast untapped Asia-Pacific region are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the market. The rising specialty prescribing, growing consolidation in the e-prescribing market, growing demand for cloud-based solution are the key trends in the market.

In this report, the market is segmented based on product, delivery mode, end user, and region. This report also discusses the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for this market and its submarkets.

Download the PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=910

In 2015, the solutions segment accounted for the largest share in the market. The large share of the solutions segment can be attributed to the growing focus on minimizing the fraud & abuse of controlled substances and increasing adoption of e-prescribing, government initiatives, & incentive programs.

In 2015, the web & cloud-based segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of web & cloud-based segment can be attributed to the factor that healthcare organizations are increasingly embracing cloud-based solutions to increase the accessibility to patient records from remote locations and thereby improve workflow efficiency. In addition, cloud-based solution can be sold on demand and fully managed by the provider; this differentiates it from traditional methods of delivery.

Cloud-based services can help healthcare organizations share, integrate information from disparate locations or systems in real time, and generate a database registry. Moreover, it can free up IT staff to focus on more critical tasks, thereby increasing productivity and cost-efficiency of the organization.

In 2015, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of e-prescribing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption rate of the e-prescribing solutions by hospitals in the U.S. and Europe. In the U.S., the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act has led to the restructuring of private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid systems. The CMS incentive program reimburses physicians for using EHR (Electronic Health Records), which is encouraging the adoption of e-prescribing among physicians.

Get the Sample Pages for More Details@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=910

The major players in the market are Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), Quality Systems, Inc. (U.S.), athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), RelayHealth, LLC (U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (U.S.), DrFirst, Inc. (U.S.), Surescripts-RxHub, LLC (U.S.), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), eClinicalworks (U.S.), and Practice Fusion, Inc. (U.S.).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com