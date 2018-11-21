Geospatial Market | Industry Global Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export, Revenue by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Geospatial can be defined as the geographical data having locational information described in terms of coordinates, address, city or ZIP code. It is gathered through satellite, (GPS), geo tagging and remote sensing. GIS is used for mapping and analyzing geospatial data whereas remote sensing tool is used to acquire geographical data through sensors such as radars, radiometers and lidar. Hence, geospatial analytics products combine geographic data and business data to achieve information to help business decisions such as logistics and marketing.

The key drivers contributing to the growth of the market are the demand for the integration and convergence of geospatial information with mainstream technologies, commoditization of Geospatial Market data for various industries. Also, the rising demand for geospatial analytics solutions with artificial intelligence capabilities across various industries and the rising adoption of geospatial solutions for safety and security.

Geospatial analytics used for analyzing market segmentation on the basis of demography, lifestyle and behavioral. Hence, this analysis helps organizations to design programs and target new customers.

Also, innovations in technologies would increase the opportunities in geospatial analytics market. Factors such as privacy issues related to storage of geospatial data, legal issues related to storage of information and initial setup cost hamper the growth of the market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2441

Major Key Players:

• DigitalGlobe, Inc. (U.S.)

• Hexagon AB (Sweden)

• Bentley Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• General Electric Co. (U.S.)

• ESRI (U.S.)

• Trimble Navigation LTD. (U.S.)

• MacDonald

• Dettwiler & Associates, Ltd. (Canada)

• Fugro N.V. (Netherlands)

• RMSI (India)

• Harris Corporation (U.S.)

Study Objectives of Global Geospatial Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global geospatial market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the global geospatial market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, technology, end-users and region.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global geospatial

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of geospatial market into type, technology, end-users and region.

By Type

• Surface Analytics

• Network Analytics

• Geo-visualization

• Others

By Technology-

• Remote Sensing

• GPS

• GIS

• Others

By End-users-

• Business

• Automotive

• Utility & Communication

• Government

• Defense & Intelligence

• Natural Resources

• Others

By Region-

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share, majorly due to increasing g adoption and usage of such analytics across various verticals. Also, infrastructure and smart city developments are factors driving the growth of the market in this region.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/geospatial-market-2441

Intended Audience:

• Manufacturers

• Distributors

• Research firms

• Consultancy firms

• Software Developers

• Vendors

• Semiconductor Manufacturers

• Stakeholders

• End-user sectors

• Technology Investors

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com