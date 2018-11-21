Global Prefilled Syringes Market Size, Market Growth Projection to 2023

The Global Prefilled Syringes Market by Material over the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. The market is expected to reach USD 6.36 Billion by 2021, at CAGR of 10.1% from 2016 to 2021.

According to the new market research report “Prefilled Syringes Market by Material (Glass, Plastic), Type (Conventional, Safety), Design (Dual & Single-Chamber, Customized ), Region (North America (U.S.), Europe (Germany, UK, France), Asia-Pacific (Japan, India, China)) — Forecast to 2021”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Factors driving the growth of this market include technological advancements in prefilled syringes, high prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of a large patient population base, rising adoption of self-injection devices, and implementation of needlestick legislations. In addition, initiatives undertaken by leading market players (such as Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, and Becton, Dickinson and Company) to establish production facilities in both mature and developing markets have further added to the growth prospects of this market. However, lack of safety features in prefilled syringes and product recalls are expected to limit the growth of this market in the coming years.

On the basis of type, the Prefilled Syringes Market by Material is segmented into conventional prefilled syringes and safety prefilled syringes. The conventional prefilled syringes segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. This growth can be primarily attributed to the comparatively low penetration of safety syringes.

On the basis of design, the Prefilled Syringes Market by Material is further segmented into single-chamber prefilled syringes, dual-chamber prefilled syringes, and customized prefilled syringes. The single-chamber prefilled syringes market is expected to command the largest share of the global prefilled syringes market in 2016. The increasing adoption of self-administered parenteral drugs is the key factor responsible for the growth of the single-chamber prefilled syringes market.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the Global Prefilled Syringes Market by Material, followed by North America in 2016. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. Factors such as increasing demand for self-administered treatments, high penetration of self-injection devices, growing aging population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and huge patient population are driving the growth of prefilled syringes in the Asia-Pacific region.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Gerresheimer (Germany), SCHOTT AG (Germany), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (U.S.), Ompi (Italy), Catalent, Inc. (U.S.), Weigao Group (China), Vetter Pharma International GmbH (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), and MedPro Inc. (U.S.) are some of the key players operating in the Prefilled Syringes Market by Material.

