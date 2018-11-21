Maryland In-Home Care Agency Educates Readers On Respite In-Home Care

Rockville, Maryland (webnewswire) November 15, 2018 – Comfort Home Care, a Maryland in-home care agency, recently released a blog explaining the differences between respite in-home care and typical in-home care. Respite in-home care can be a valuable resource for busy families who complete the majority of care for their loved ones.

Respite in-home care is designed to give primary caregivers a short break from their responsibilities. Traditional in-home care entails hiring a certified nurse caregiver to help a loved one complete daily tasks, such as eating, bathing, dressing, and going to doctors’ appointments. This person is the primary caregiver, and they provide daily care on a regular schedule. In-home care is best for people who are unable to dedicated a large amount of time each day to caring for a loved one due to job responsibilities or other limitations. Respite in-home care, meanwhile, is used on an intermittent basis to allow primary caregivers to have a break and rest. It can be used as often as needed to help people who are responsible for the bulk of a loved one’s care.

There are several situations in which respite care might be ideal. Respite care can be used to help divide daily tasks more evenly, allowing the primary caregiver to take some time each day for their own needs. It may also be helpful when a vacation or major event requires the primary caregiver to be out of town for a period of time. Respite in-home care can be used to ease the transition for a family member from in-home care to a care facility or senior community, and it can also be used if the family member requires a change of pace or a new mode of care.

Speak to an in-home care agency for more information and to schedule a consultation for respite in-home care services for your elderly loved one. Comfort Home Care provides licensed caregivers to assist families in Howard County and Montgomery County, MD. These professionals can assist with both in-home and respite in-home care, providing your loved one with quality help to ensure that they are able to maintain their independence and remain in comfortable surroundings.

