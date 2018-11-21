Semi-rotary Vane Drive Market Strategic Recommendations and Forecast Growth Rate 2025

21st November 2018 – Global Semi-rotary Vane Drive Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. Semi-rotary are devices used to convert fluid energy into a torque which turns through an angle limited by the design of the drive. With the majority of designs, the angle of rotation is limited to 360o although it is possible to significantly exceed this when using piston-operated actuators.

Single vane allows only a partial revolution. It consists of vane connected to an output shaft. When hydraulic pressure is applied to one of the vane, it rotates. A stop prevents the vane from rotating continuously. The rotation angle in the case of a single vane is 315o. Semi-rotary vane drives consist of a vaned shaft with seal, a stop and a barrel. If air enters through port 1, it pushes the vane, generates a torque and turns the shaft.

The air in the opposite chamber is discharged through port 2, until the vane strikes the stop. The possible total angular movement for a single vane is about 270 degrees. These are the lightest weight Semi-rotary drive in the market. Known as the DRVS, the drive is an easy-to-install, cost effective solution designed for simple rotational or switching functions. The DRVS is pneumatically activated and comes in multiple sizes with 90-, 180- and 270-degree swivel angles.

Semi-rotary Vane Drive Market is classified, by product type into Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electric, and Hydro-pneumatic. Hydraulic Semi-rotary vane drive uses a system of vanes to produce force by means of hydraulics. Pneumatic drives are cylinders for translational movements, there are many applications that require a turning or twisting movement of up to 360 degrees. Electric Semi-rotary vane drive can be used either to produce continuous rotation at a controlled speed or to move by a controlled angular amount. Semi-rotary Vane Drive Market is classified, by application into automotive assembly and testing, construction equipment, industrial automation.

Semi-rotary Vane Drive Market is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Semi-rotary Vane Drive Market key players are, Festo, KIMO and Golden Mountain Enterprise.

