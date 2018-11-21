Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Industry Financial Performance, Product Manufacturers Forecast 2025

21 Nov 2018: The Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market global size is predicted to value at USD 6.5 billion by 2025, during the forecast period. The terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in demand for highly secured networking infrastructure and need for public safety. The key factors escalating growth of the terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) market are increasing use of smartphones with user safety option and in-built GPS and navigation applications. Various tools designed to meet specific terms set by TETRA standards allows users to accurately locate desired location. The terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) equipment also allows users to store and distribute data through wired and wireless communication channel. Such equipment provides further advantages such as superior audio quality and noise-cancelation.

Globally, the terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the terrestrial trunked radio market. Furthermore, recent technological advancements for secured communication in regards to the safety of privately owned data is provoking number of broadcasters to embed terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) equipment into their devices. Various features such as geographic information system (GIS), fingerprint recognition, multiple calling feature, call recording, alarm clock, and events & schedule priority management systems are offered with the use of TETRA systems. Deployment of such feature in numerous industrial and public safety application is expected to intensify market performance.

Though, higher cost associated with the deployment and repair of communication tools is predicted to hinder market expansion. Also, vast amount of infrastructure needed during deployment of TETRA equipment and high capital investments is obstructing market growth. Complexities associated with hardware integration, incorporation with other devices and difficulties in obtaining TETRA licenses, are some crucial factors limiting growth opportunities for the market.

Terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) is considered as a collection of guidelines, derived by the ETSI (i.e. European Telecommunications Standardization Institute) to define entire network of wired and wireless communications infrastructure in the region. The network communication channels are specially designed for public services such as police and fire departments. Application of TETRA also extends to utility companies, and other communication businesses to offer audio and video communications services.

TETRA utilizes digital trunking principal to automatically monitor and guide radio traffic. TETRA-based equipment is manufactured with in-built encryption services to offer the safety and secrecy for the private data and communications. Such systems are capable of offering high data transfer rates in comparison with regular type of mobile communications. The TETRA standard are also designed to meet critical requirements for number of a conventional professional mobile radio (PMR) consumer organizations.

Terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) provides numerous advantages such as faster message set-up time, multiple calling systems, direct communication between two distant radios, packet data services and data transfer services within local network. Other advantages include superior frequency economy and numerous advanced safety features. The use of high-end technologies such as time division multiple access (TDMA) techniques offers high efficiency to fully utilize the frequency spectrum.

The market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Europe has shown major growth in recent years owing to the growing number of government approved projects to boost implementation of terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) equipment. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the terrestrial trunked radio market with massive growth in forecast period due to the rising concerns regarding public safety and meeting demands of IT infrastructure.

RoW has also shown significant progress in the terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) market due to spurring adoption of terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) equipment by various industry segment such as utility sector. The key players in the terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) industry are Thales Group, Airbus Co., Simoco Wireless Solutions, JVCKenwood Co., and Motorola Solutions, Inc.

