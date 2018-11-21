Will Pre Engineered Building Manufacturers Ever Rule the World?

The popularity of pre-engineered buildings is on the rise. Pre-engineered buildings are basically buildings that are comprised of sections fabricated and manufactured for a particular design template. It is pre-fabricated in a manufacturing facility and assembled on the construction site via bolted connections. Brought on by the industrial revolution, its popularity is evident in all areas of commercial, manufacturing and retail building construction.

Metal structures and PEB manufacturers have been present from the past 100 years. The primary uses for metal buildings were for agricultural uses. However, the history of pre-engineered metal buildings dates back to the late 18th century and early 19th century when British builders used metal structures for the textile industry. The versatility of pre-fab structures was amply demonstrated, and hence the rise of the popularity of such buildings. Metal buildings were considered cheap alternatives to brick structures and were extremely efficient, cost-effective and durable.

The ability to erect metal buildings reinforced by bolted connections that were quick as well as economical ensured that the emerging steel building industry would prosper. Following World War 2, steel became readily available. This led to an industrial revolution in pre-fab metal structures. The industry standard was set. Prefab metal buildings became the norm. Today, pre-engineered buildings are popular for the substantial economic advantage it represents over other options.

When it comes to constructing a building—whether commercial or industrial—three things are of vital importance. The building should be safe, economical and erected in a timely manner. With these things addressed effortlessly, pre-engineered buildings are proving to be the top choice for warehouses and similar facilities. Hence, PEB manufacturers in India are coming up with various pre-engineered buildings design software to address the rising popularity of these buildings.

So, what exactly is a pre-engineered building? It is basically a metal structure that is built in the factory premises with previously agreed upon the inventory of raw materials for a particular design template and shipped to the site for assembly and erection.

Here are some of the top reasons why PEB manufacturers are ruling the construction world:

PEB buildings are cost-effective:

One of the primary reasons to choose a pre-engineered building for your next building project is its cost-effectiveness. Not only it is less expensive, once the construction is complete it requires less maintenance than a traditional building. Additionally, these kinds of buildings offer far superior performance at resisting damage from fire and extreme weather conditions; hence insurance is cheaper.

