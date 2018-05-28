Corona #SAVETHEBEACH initiative on World Environment Day on 5th June, 2018 at Juhu Beach

Let’s Go Green and Keep It Clean

#BEATPLASTICPOLLUTION

#SAVETHEBEACH

This World Environment Day on 5th June, 2018 (Tuesday) join us at Juhu Beach to make a difference and beat plastic pollution with our #SAVETHEBEACH initiative. This noble initiative is led by Corona, Earth Day Network, Mission Green Mumbai, Juhu – Soul of the City, Forward69 and United Nations Environment Programme.

Volunteers across the city of Mumbai are coming together to clean the Juhu beach in line with this year’s theme – #BEATPLASTICPOLLUTION.

World Enviornment Day is United Nations most important day for encouraging corporates and people worldwide to raise awareness and action for the protection of our own environment over 100 countries. This year, India is the global host of 2018 World Environment Day with the theme of #BEATPLASTICPOLLUTION.

Plastic Recycling Kiosk along with garbage disposal bins will also be installed at the beach as a part of this initiative.

Senior Dignitaries and officials to be present on this day would be as follows: – Mrs. Melba Pria, Mexican Ambassador to India, Jan Craps, President – APAC South, AB InBev, Dr. Karuna Singh, Regional Director – South Asia, Earth Day Network, Renu Hansraj, Corporator (Juhu) and Founder, Juhu – Soul of the City, N. Vasudevan, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Mangrove Cell, Mumbai and Jitendra Raisinghani, Deputy Director, Maharashtra Maritime Board (Home Department), Government of Maharashtra to name a few.

DATE: Tuesday, June 05, 2018

TIME: 07.30 a.m. to 11:00 am

VENUE: Juhu Beach, Mumbai