Finway Capital starts raising financial literacy through free webinars and online videos

Finway Capital, the Delhi-based NBFC has recently introduced Financial Literacy programme on various online channels to educate the masses about various financial products and services in the market. Additionally, the company is also providing 24 x 7 free investment advice and assistance to the people over the phone.

The organization mainly deals with secured and unsecured financial products recently incorporated Financial Inclusion and Financial Literacy in its CSR objectives. And, the same is promoted by the company through seminars, webinars, and social media platforms.

According to Rachit Chawla, Founder & CEO of Finway Capital, “Finway Capital is an organisation that motivates people to fulfill their dreams that would be difficult to achieve earlier due to the inaccessibility to right financial consulting and solutions. And, the best way to ensure financial inclusion is educating the masses about the benefits that they can derive from the industry without falling prey to frauds and evasive risks. From all around the country, we are receiving appreciation calls and messages for this useful initiative.”

To further reinforce its CSR activities, the company is planning to launch offline loan shops in Delhi for people who are not tech-savvy and need offline support.