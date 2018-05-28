Things you should know all about Giant Cell Tumor & Pathological Fractures: RGCIRC

Giant-cell tumor is not a popular form of bone tumor. Its presence is marked by multinucleated giant cells in the affected bone. These tumorous formations are benign in nature. The chances of malignancy of this tumor are about 2% of the global cases recorded. But if a malignant tumor does grow, its likely to happen in the lungs. Being such a rare and complex form of tumor, there are many things the general public doesn’t know. Right from the desks of the esteemed doctors of Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute are these notable things about Giant Cell Tumor & Pathological Fractures.

Symptoms-

Generally, this tumor displays a postponed set of signs and symptoms. These symptoms are generally different in every patient according to the placement, size, and prognosis of the tumor. Here are some commonly seen symptoms of the disease-

• The disease marks for abnormal pain with a limited movement range

• If the tumor has been growing for a long time, then there might be a risk of swelling

• Some patients might not endure the above-mentioned symptoms until a pathologic fracture is sited

• Aches in the muscle of arms and legs

• Abdominal pain

• Nerve pains (A feeling like an electric shock due to handling weight)

Diagnosis-

Like any tumor, your doctor will run a Biopsy to view and cut a sample from the tumor tissue. The sample will be kept for laboratory testing and to determine the nature of the tumor. Whether it’s malignant or benign in nature. X-ray is another way of noticing this tumor. They appear lucent and after they grow onto the joints and bones like a shadowy figure. From the view of Radiology, the tumor is marked by a Soap Bubble Appearance. It’s different than other forms of bone tumors, which have a well-defined borderline.

Treatment-

The treatment procedure has not been changed much in the last 30 years. A patient could avail surgery as an optional choice of treatment. Curettage is the commonly used treatment procedure. The patient with a pathological fracture is more complicated to treat. The surgeon might immobilize the fractured limb to allow the bone to heal; before the surgery is conducted. The patients with a non-treatable tumor size are suggested to avail radiation therapy.

As Rajiv Gandhi is a cancer research center, it is known to find new ways of treating this tumorous condition. The recent CME conducted by the hospital discussed the biology of the disease and the new advanced treatment options to counter its effects. The major focus was put on the complexity raised by pathological fractures in the treatment regime. As the key highlights, the footage of curettage treatment, discussion over denosumab relevance, and case-based approach to cystic bone lesions etc. were put on display.