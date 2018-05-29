Clearly Seeing is Believing: Cataract Lens Implants Advanced Technology Clears Up Vision for Presbyopia Patients

The new TecnisSymfony IOL® first and only to correct presbyopia, difficulty focusing on close objects

Columbia, S.C., Apr. 11, 2018 — Over 20 percent of Americans will suffer partial blindness from cataracts, a condition by which the natural lens of the eye becomes clouded, by the time they turn 65 years old, according to the National Eye Institute. Intraocular Lens (IOL) implants, the modern medical miracle in cataract surgery, are 2 million strong each year across the country. The TECNIS® Family of IOLs offers the first and only extended range of vision lens, the TecnisSymfony IOL®, to correct presbyopia (trouble focusing clearly on close objects).

“One of the greatest medical miracles in modern cataract surgery. This surgery that was once fraught with risks and at best a lifetime of thick, unsightly glasses is now being used to safely improve the quality of life for millions of Americans every year,” says R. Brian Huff, M.D.

Dr. Huff, who has performed more than 15,000 cataract surgeries, offers his ability to combine multiple technologies to optimize a patient’s options.

The Tecnis Symphony IOL® extends a patient’s depth of focus, thus improving vision at any distance, with no intermittent drop-offs. This is an improvement over the monofocal IOLs, which generally correct far-distance vision at the expense of near-distance vision. This new technology also provides near-flawless day-to-night vision, while reducing the halo effect and glare around lights.

Lens implants, made to last a lifetime, are inserted through tiny incisions in the eye in less than 20 minutes. After the surgery, the cataract surgery patient’s sight improves within 1 to 3 days.

William Phillips, one of Dr. Matthew T. Clary’s cataract surgery patients, says, “The reason I chose The Eye Center was the reputation it had among church members and family and friends. About two years ago, I started suffering from cataracts, and my vision was really impaired. But after two simple procedures, I have 20/20 vision, and I don’t wear glasses. … I think a great deal of Dr. Clary. He’s very personable, and he cares a great deal about his patients.”

About The Eye Center

The Eye Center is the leading refractive practice in South Carolina, providing full service eye care and specializing in Refractive Surgery – Lasik, AST, PRK, PRELEX, as well as Corneal Transplant and Cataract Surgery.