Neuro Critical Care Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2024

The branch of medicines concerned with life threatening illnesses or injuries of brain is called as Neuro critical care or intensive care. The head or physical trauma of brain are called as traumatic brain injury (TBI). The traumatic brain injury are occurred when there is injury in brain. The brain injury can cause internal damage to the brain parts or skull fracture. Trauma center are intensive care unit or neuro critical care (ICU or CCU) which are medically equipped hospitals or private neuro centers where a neuro specialized health professionals treat complications of infection, accidents, surgery and severe other conditions.

Neuro critical care (NCC) market has developed as an individual medical specialty that links neurosurgery, neurology, and critical care medicine for treatment and management of complex severe life threatening neurological complications. The neurological impediments such as subarachnoid hemorrhage, ischemic stroke, intracerebral hemorrhage, aneurysmal, status epilepticus, traumatic spine and brain injuries, and other neurological disorders with multiple-organ failure. The neuro critical care has moved from primary care to the restoration of neurological emergency cases like traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage, brain injury that are still remain a clinical challenge. About 1.7 million persons sustain a traumatic brain injury every year, by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Among them, about120,000 people have long-standing, substantial loss of function.

The neuro critical care market is segmented as based type of equipment, by Indication and by end user. By equipment type the neuro critical care market is segmented as two main types, diagnostics and monitoring. By diagnostics, the neuro critical care market is further segmented as, Computed Tomography (CAT scan), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Electroencephalography (EEG). The Computed Tomography also called as CT scan uses a computer system to give a detailed picture of brain tissue to determine the location of injury of brain. For more in depth of brain imaging, magnetic resonance imaging is used and it provides three dimensional picture of brain. By monitoring equipment the neuro critical market is segmented as CNS Monitor, CNS Device Interfaces, CNS Advanced ICU Amplifier, CNS Video Camera, CNS Reader, ventilators, and other accessories including Endotracheal tube, Foley catheter, Infusion pumps, Feeding tube, etc. The equipment required for neuro critical care consist of emergency and life support devices, pain management devise, patient monitoring devices etc. to monitor the oxygen saturation in blood, pulse oximeters are used, acute care physiologic monitoring systems to constantly measure vital signs, for continuous monitoring of breathing apnea monitors are used. By Indication, the neuro critical care market is segmented as, Subarachnoid hemorrhage, intracerebral hemorrhage, traumatic brain injury, ischemic stroke, spinal cord injury, infections of the brain and spinal cord, neuromuscular disorders, status epilepticus and brain tumors. The rising incidences of stroke and head trauma will boost the growth of market. The increasing advances in neurosurgical techniques owing to rising need for neuro critical care will boost the growth of market over estimated period. By end user the neuro critical care market is segmented as hospital, emergency centers, and specialty clinics. The hospital segment governs the major share of neuro critical care market. In each hospital, atleast one critical care unit is required. The specialty clinics, comprises neuro specialized hospitals or clinics. Specialty clinics is the fast growing segment over forecast period, owing to increasing number of patient preferring specialty clinics for more patient care is provided over there and availability of more number of critical care units.

By geography the neuro critical care market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The North America will govern the major market of neuro critical care owing to increasing incidences stroke cases in the region. Asia Pacific is most progressive region for neuro critical care market due to increasing accidental cases in the region.

The major players for the market for neuro critical care are Abbott, Teleflex Incorporated, Aspect Medical Systems, Inc., CardioDynamics International Corporation, Medtronic, General Electric Company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and Terumo Medical Corporation, among others.