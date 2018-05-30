Recover from Google Penalties with C1 Partners

C1 Partners’ Penalty Recovery service provides their clients with comprehensive digital solutions to combat the negative effects of Google penalties.

[Denver, 05/30/2018] Recovering from Google penalties can be difficult, but C1 Partners of Denver can make it easier for clients to bounce back with their Penalty Recovery service.

C1 Partners is one of Denver’s leading SEO and digital marketing providers. They specialize in creating effective and comprehensive digital marketing strategies that help build and expand their client’s online presence.

Google Penalties

With Google processing around 40,000 a second, it is single-handedly the largest and most important search engine that the digital world can rely on. To maintain their position as the number one search engine on the internet, the tech giant imposes a set of very strict guidelines that websites must meet in order for them to show up on search results.

Receiving a Google penalty can mean losing a catastrophic amount of organic traffic, leading to companies losing their edge over their competitors. While it is possible to recover, it takes a very skilled and experienced digital marketing strategy to pull a website back up.

How C1 Partners Can Help

C1 Partners has a history of providing their clients with highly effective and comprehensive white-hat digital strategies that help them put their website back on the first page of search. First, they manually review a client’s website and determine whether or not they received a penalty, or if they simply triggered a new algorithm.

Once the cause of the penalty is discovered, C1 Partners devises a digital strategy that involves positive SEO, content marketing, and shielding their clients’ websites against negative SEO from competitors.

About C1 Partners

C1 Partners has been one of the leaders of the SEO industry for over a decade. Starting in Denver, they’ve expanded their operations to Chicago, and even San Diego. Their company has provided high-quality digital solutions to startups, small-to-medium businesses, and established companies. Learn more about their company, their services, and how they help their clients by visiting their website at http://www.c1-partners.com/.