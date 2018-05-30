Report Explores the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by services (data management solutions, quality control products), application (immunochemistry, microbiology), manufacturer type (OEMS, third-party control manufacturers) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market are Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Helena Laboratories, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Seracare Life Sciences, Inc., Sero as, Technopath Clinical Diagnostics., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. According to report the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 3.0% and 3.5 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Get free Sample Pages of this Premium Report :- https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/714

The Emerging Markets are expected to Provide Opportunities for Major Players in the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market to Expand

The report identified that Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control is driven by factors such as Rising Demand for External Quality Assessment (EQA) Support, Number of Accredited Clinical Laboratories are increasing, Acceptance of Third-Party Quality Controls is Increased, and Government Regulation. While the restraining factors include High Cost of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control in Hospitals and Laboratories. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as Rising Demand for Multi-Analyte Controls.

Segments Covered

The report on Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market covers the segments based on Products and Services, Application, Manufacturer Type andEnd User. The Products and Services of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control include Data Management Solutions, Quality Control Products and Quality Assurance Services. The Application segment includes Immunochemistry, Microbiology, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology and Other Applications. On the basis of Manufacturer Type the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market is segmented as OEMS, Third-Party Control Manufacturers. On the basis of End User Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Research and Academic Institutes and Other End Users.

Asia Pacific Market is expected to grow at the Highest CAGR over the Forecast Period 2017-2023

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.Globally, North America market dominated the world In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023. Due to fast growth in the number of accredited laboratories and increasing use of quality control products in this region.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Research Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market such as, Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Helena Laboratories, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Seracare Life Sciences, Inc., Sero as, Technopath Clinical Diagnostics., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methods

1.3. Research approaches

2. Executive summary

3. Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Competitive landscape in the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market

4. IGR- Snapshots

4.1. Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market key trends

4.2. Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by products and services

4.3. Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Application

4.4. Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Manufacturer Type

4.5. Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by end user

4.6. IGR-Growth matrix analysis

5. Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market analysis, by Products and Services (USD million) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Data Management Solutions

5.2. Quality Control Products

5.2.1. Urine-Based Controls

5.2.2. Whole-Blood-Based Controls

5.2.3. Whole-Blood-Based Controls

5.2.4. Other IVD Quality Controls

5.3. Quality Assurance Services

6. Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market analysis, by Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6.1. Immunochemistry

6.2. Microbiology

6.3. Coagulation/Hemostasis

6.4. Clinical Chemistry

6.5. Molecular Diagnostics

6.6. Hematology

6.7. Other Applications

7. Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market analysis, by Manufacturer Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

7.1. OEMS

7.2. Third-Party Control Manufacturers

7.2.1. Independent Manufacturer Controls

7.2.2. Instrument-Specific Controls

8. Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market analysis, by End User (USD million) 2017 – 2023

8.1. Clinical Laboratories

8.2. Hospitals

8.3. Research and Academic Institutes

8.4. Other End Users

9. Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Products and Services (USD million)

9.1.2. North America In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Application (USD million)

9.1.3. North America In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Manufacturer Type (USD million)

9.1.4. North America In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by End User(USD million)

9.1.5. North America In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by country (USD million)

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Products and Services (USD million)

9.2.2. Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Application (USD million)

9.2.3. Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Manufacturer Type (USD million)

9.2.4. Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by End User(USD million)

9.2.5. Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by country (USD million)

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.3.1. Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Products and Services (USD million)

9.3.2. Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Application (USD million)

9.3.3. Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Manufacturer Type (USD million)

9.3.4. Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by End User(USD million)

9.3.5. Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by country (USD million)

9.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

9.4.1. RoW In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Products and Services (USD million)

9.4.2. RoW In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Application (USD million)

9.4.3. RoW In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Manufacturer Type (USD million)

9.4.4. RoW In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by End User(USD million)

10. Company profiles

10.1. Roche Diagnostics

10.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.3. Helena Laboratories

10.4. Randox Laboratories Ltd

10.5. Seracare Life Sciences, Inc.

10.6. Sero as

10.7. Technopath Clinical Diagnostics

10.8. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

10.9. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

10.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Click the Below Full Report Link https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_in_vitro_diagnostics_quality_control_market