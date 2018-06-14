Global Software-Defined Everything Market Sales Industry Research Report 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Software-Defined Everything Market by technology (software defined computing, SDDC, SDN), service (consulting, managed services and integration and deployment), vertical (BFSI, ITES, government, manufacturing, retail, and telecom and others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Software-Defined Everything Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Software-Defined Everything Market. Global software-defined everything size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 27 % and 28% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Migration from Traditional Data Centers to Cloud Services, Automation, Virtualization and Growth of Internet of Things are Anticipated to Provide Growth Opportunities for Major Players in the SDE Market

Huge investments in research and development by major players such as IBM corporation, CISCO Systems Inc, hewlett packard enterprise and NEC corp, emergence of new SDE technologies and increasing applications for SDE characterizes the global software defined everything market. The need for cutting down expenditure in line with the changing business environments, greater adoption of cloud services , availability of advanced technologies that could improve the process implementation and the cost savings associated with it are the major factors that drive the growth of the global software defined everything market. Growing awareness about software defined architecture among companies is driving the growth of the SDE market. Flexible allocation of the network resources, merged cloud resources and easier implementation in terms of quality of service made possible by SDE technologies enhance the growth of the SDE market. Due to the increasing adoption of SDE technologies such as SDDC, SDN and SDS in ITES as well as telecom sectors are driving the growth of the market. The need for domain experts, industry experts as well as data center experts, for setting up new infrastructure and optimum utilization of existing data centres is anticipated to generate demand from enterprises for consulting services during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Higher cost, complexity, security concerns and lack of availability of experts to implement are the major restraints for the global software defined everything market. Moreover, the need for new age IT infrastructure for enterprises to cut IT spending is anticipated to provide growth opportunities.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to Remain as the Fastest Growing Market in Terms Of CAGR

The global software-defined everything market covers the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.Among geographies, North America dominates the global software defined everything market with significant share, followed by Europe. Presence of all major technology companies and early adoption of technology drives the growth of the North American software defined everything market. Early adoption of technologies and increasing demand for SDE technologies from telecom and IT industries in countries such as Germany, France, Italy and UK drives the growth of the European SDE market. Increasing data center traffic, increasing adoption of new technologies and increasing awareness about software defined infrastructure in major countries such as China, Japan and India are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific region.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of software-defined everything Market. The global software-defined everything Market is segmented by technology, by service and by vertical. The global software-defined everything market by technology covers software defined computing (SDC), software defined data center (SDDC) and software defined networking (SDN) among others. Based on services, the market is segmented as consulting, managed services and integration & deployment among others. Based on verticals, the market is segmented as BFSI, ITES, government, manufacturing, retail, and telecom among others.

Companies Profiled

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global software-defined everything market include Cisco Systems Inc, Dell Inc, EMC Corp, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Infoblox, Metaswitch Networks, NEC Corp, Pivot 3 and VMware Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of software-defined everything globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the software-defined everything market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the software-defined everything market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

