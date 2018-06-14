Mobile Content Delivery Network Market is expected to reach USD 16 Billion by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global mobile content delivery network market is growing at a rapid pace across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the World. In the North American region, the mobile content delivery network market is experiencing a huge demand due to increasing usage of the internet services which is boosting the market growth. The mobile content delivery network demand is growing with increasing proliferation of media files. It also offers reduced bandwidth usage, and provide availability of content over a mobile network.

The North American region is experiencing a high demand for mobile content delivery network due to increasing demand of fastest content delivery over internet to end users. It facilitates the reduction of mobile data traffic, and compress data while uploading or downloading. The increasing demand of distributing content securely over the internet is propelling the demand of mobile content delivery network market.

The global Mobile Content Delivery Network Market is estimated to reach USD ~16 billion by the end of the forecast period of 2023, at a CAGR of approximately ~30%.

Major Key Players:

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

AT&T Inc. (U.S.)

Ericsson (Sweden)

CDNetworks (South Korea)

Highwinds Network Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Internap Corporation (U.S.)

Limelight Networks (U.S.)

Level 3 Communications (U.S.)

ChinaCache (China)

PeerApp (U.S.)

Mobile Content Delivery Network Market Segmentation:

The global mobile content delivery network market is segmented into component, type, end users, and region. The component segment is further sub-segmented as hardware, software, solution, services. The solution is further sub-segmented into traffic management, data analytics, and data security.

The type is segmented into video content delivery network and non-video content delivery network. The end users is segmented into government, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, education healthcare, and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of mobile content delivery network market is studied for regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The North American region is witnessing a huge growth due to increasing penetration of smartphones which is, in turn, propelling the market growth of the mobile content delivery network. Similarly, in the European region, the mobile content delivery network market is gaining traction due to increasing adoption of on-demand cloud service which is propelling the market growth.

Whereas, Asia Pacific countries, including China, Japan, and India, are the incipient markets for the mobile content delivery network, and are expected to gain momentum with the increasing demand of high speed of internet connectivity and grow with the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Intended Audience:

mobile content delivery network companies

mobile content delivery network providers

Computer graphics developers

System integrators and third-party vendors

Government bodies

Technology investors

Research institutes and organizations

Market research and consulting firms

End-users/enterprise-users

