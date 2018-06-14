Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2027

Introduced in 1970s, Computed tomography (CT) was developed initially as a brain scanner, which is later been used for multiple application. The CT is based on a basic concept: A thin cross-section of the head, a tomographic slice, was examined from multiple angles with a pencil-like x-ray beam. The CT has not only been used for human but also for animals. In many cases, CT imaging can provide valuable information that cannot be obtained with ultrasound and radiography. CT uses x-rays and computer processing to create cross sectional (transverse) slices of internal structures. CT images are not only clear but can isolate a specific internal region. Each CT slice is formatted from multiple x-ray exposures captured as the scan completes a 360 degree rotation. It is important for doctors to know the indications for CT imaging so this modality can be incorporated into a case when financially feasible.

Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market: Drivers and Restraints

The veterinary computed tomography scanner market is expected to mark a significant growth in the coming few years due to increasing awareness about injuries to small companion animal and large animal population. Addition to this, growing demand for pet insurance with growing animal health expenditure, and rising number of veterinary practitioners who requires veterinary CT scanners to understand the anatomy of the animals tend to propel the market.

However, high cost of the veterinary CT scanners is one of the major factor which is hampering the growth of this market.

Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market: Overview

The global market for veterinary computed tomography scanner market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period due increasing incidences of respiratory, neurological diseases to animals. Innovations and advancements in veterinary CT scanners, and robust recommendations about the significance of veterinary CT scanners, by healthcare bodies, are the other factors which are propelling the market. Furthermore, high growth opportunities for companies who are engaged in the development and marketing of veterinary CT scanner due to large patient pool. Rising inclination towards adoption and petting of animals are also an indirect growth factor for this market. Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) such as PETA also emphasizing the veterinary hospitals to adopt the advanced veterinary CT scanners.

Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global veterinary computed tomography scanner market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe together dominates the global veterinary computed tomography scanner market due to rise in healthcare expenditure, and increasing demand for veterinary computed tomography scanner by the end users. Asia Pacific veterinary computed tomography scanner market is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets due to large number of animal populations and increasing number of NGOs who works for animal welfare.

Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market: Key Players

The market for veterinary computed tomography scanner is consolidated with a presence of few strong players. Some of the players identified in global veterinary computed tomography scanner market include GE Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Epica Medical Innovations, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Neurologica Corporation), Hitachi, Ltd., Animage, LLC, QR S.R.L., and Gin ApS.