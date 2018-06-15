Adhesives and Sealants Market | Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2023

Adhesives and Sealants Market – Overview

The product characteristics and efficacy of the Adhesive and Sealant Market have changed significantly in the last few years. Market intensive reports associated with the chemicals and materials industry among others recently have been made accessible by Market Research Future which issues reports on this industry. The market for Adhesives and Sealants is expected to develop at a reasonable rate in the duration of the forecast period.

New consumer products have increased the demand for the Adhesives and Sealants to new levels. The use of adhesive & sealants has been indispensable since its inception. With the rise of synthetic polymers and the chemical industry, the range of adhesive and sealant formulations has expanded to a great extent. The penetration level of the products in daily applications has led to heightened demand levels for the market.

Industry Segments

The Adhesives & Sealants Market globally is segmented based on application, technology, and product. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented into hot melt, water, solvent, and reactively based segments. The market on the basis of the product is further categorized into acrylic, polyvinyl acetate, polyurethane, epoxy, and others. Lastly, by applications, the market is additionally categorized into pressure sensitive, automotive, furniture, construction, packaging, and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The Adhesives & Sealants Market consists of regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Asia Pacific region controls a considerable portion of the market owing to the increasing consumption of acrylic adhesives in pressure sensitive, automotive, construction, furniture, packaging, and others. The pressure sensitive segment controls a principal portion and is expected to carry on its dominance of the market due to mounting demand for the market from the end-user industries for the duration of the forecast period. The North American region is also demonstrating significant growth owing to an amplified consumption of water-proof sealants in furniture, packaging, and other related sectors. It is expected that rising investments in the end-user industries are likely to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. The rising use of high-temperature adhesives in pressure sensitive and automotive segments have motivated market growth in various countries in the region. On the other hand, the European market has perceived a steady growth rate owing to the application of new rules and regulations proposed by the government. These factors have encouraged the manufacturers and investors to shift their focus to eco-friendly products in nations such as the Germany, U.K, Italy, and France.

The Latin American region is estimated to growing consumption of composites and rising awareness of eco-friendly products in the industry which is expected to contribute to the industry positively. Moreover, the Middle East & African region is estimated to observe a higher growth rate in the market owing to the rising demand for silicone sealants in the end-use industries.

Global Competitive Analysis

The room for improvement within the market appears to be promising through the forecast period. The key trends and players have established an advantageous tone for development. The chances for developing revenue inflow within the commercial enterprise will probably multiply through the forecast duration. Portfolio improvement is being widely encouraged by market competitors to acquire high growth rates. Costs focused on customer retention, and attraction is estimated to be practical to the expansion of the market. The elements of the market associated with the pricing strength and income margins are likely to contribute in a significant way to the sales in the market. The ripple effects of the market’s boom will alter the aggressive backdrop of the marketplace. Localization is among of the more desired traits for growth in the market.

The noteworthy players in this market are Ashland Inc, Avery Dennison Corporation, BOSTIK SA (France.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Ellsworth Adhesives (U.S.), H.B. Fuller Company (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) 3M, B Fuller, Bolton Group B.V, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd and Adco Global Inc to name a few of the competitors in the industry.

