Aircraft Actuator Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017-2023

Aircraft Actuator Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Aircraft Actuator Market by type(very large body, wide body, and narrow body), component(electrical and mechanical component, electronic component, and actuator), and application(flight control system, landing and braking system, power generation system, and other) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Aircraft Actuator Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Aircraft Actuator Market are Honeywell, Parker Aerospace, UTC Aerospace Systems, Moog, Rockwell Collins, Safran SA, Woodward, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Microsemi Corp., and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. According to report the global aircraft actuator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The rise in metropolitan population has increased the air travel globally

An aircraft actuator is a component of a machine that is responsible for moving and controlling a mechanism of the aircraft.An actuator initiates its function upon receiving control signal and requires a source of energy for the specific output.Aircraft actuators are widely used in land gear, flight control, load limiters, manual drives, seat actuation, landing gears, and electromagnetic brakes for commercial aircraft. Technological advancements andreplacing pneumatic and hydraulic actuators with electrical actuation systems are projected to drive the industry demand over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing aircraft capabilities of reducing the weight limits are the factors fueling the growth of the aircraft actuators market. However,safety issues, technologicaladvancements, and government regulations are the factors hindering the growth of aircraft actuators market. On the other hand, the regulations related to pollution are the factors having negative impact for the growth of the market.Increasing focus on piezoelectric actuators and magnetic actuators that are small and provide high density of energy are providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the aircraft actuators market. Moreover,increasing demand for commercial aircrafts with less carbon footprints is expected to drive the demand for aircraft actuators over the upcoming years. The prominent vendors participating in the industry growth are Honeywell, Moog and UTC aerospace systems. Theseparticipants have to supply good quality of products along with advanced technologies to remain sustained in the market competition.

North America is expected to witness positive growth over the forecast period

Among the geographies, North America dominated the aircraft market due to large number of aviation industries that includes aircraft building and maintenance. Boeing is expected to increase its production rate and enabling larger demand in the North Americanregions. North-American Airlines anticipate North America to witness growth due to increase in adoption of the modern standardization policies for safety.However, Asia Pacific holds the largest market in terms of revenue.Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness a significant rise in air traffic and an increase in the number of commercial aircraft.

Segments Covered

The report on global aircraft actuator market covers segments such as aircraft type, component, and application. The aircraft type segments include very large body, wide body, and narrow body. On the basis of component the global aircraft actuator market is categorized into electrical and mechanical component, electronic component, and actuator. Furthermore, on the basis of application the aircraft actuator market is segmented as flight control system, landing and braking system, power generation system, fuel management system, health monitoring system, power distribution system, avionics system, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global aircraft actuator market such as, Honeywell, Parker Aerospace, UTC Aerospace Systems, Moog, Rockwell Collins, Safran SA, Woodward, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Microsemi Corp., and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global aircraft actuator market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of aircraft actuator market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the aircraft actuator market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the aircraft actuator market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.