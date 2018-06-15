Automotive Bumpers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023

Automotive Bumpers Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Automotive Bumpers Market by product type (roll pan bumpers, step bumpers, deep drop bumpers, tube bumpers), raw material (aluminium, steel, plastic), vehicle type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), sales channel (OEM and aftermarket) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Automotive Bumpers Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Automotive Bumpers Market are Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Delphi Automotive, Valeo S. A., Plastic Omnium SA, Magna International, Inc., Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., SMP Deutschland GmbH and Flex-N-Gate Corporation. According to report the global automotive bumpers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Growing awareness for greener technology has been the primary driver transforming the automobile industry

Automotive bumper is a structure integrated with the front and rare of the vehicles body in order to reduce the cost in case of accidents.Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer used widely for bumper manufacturing .An automotive bumper acts as a protection enhancement and absorbs the impact in case of collision. Apart from the safety feature automotive bumper are also used for the attractive look of vehicles. Rising consumer demand of high end -products at low cost is anticipated to be the key driving factor for the growth of automotive bumper market. However, increasing number of accidents due to lack of safety precautions is hampering the growth of automotive bumpers market. Moreover, increased efforts undertaken to develop improved materials for automotive bumpers is anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the key players in the market during the forecast period.In addition,changing demographic trends, stringent regulatory situation,and available information is expected to offer immense opportunities to the suppliers over the upcoming years.The major players operating in the market are Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Plastic OmniumandMagna International, Inc. Furthermore, key regional players such as Plastic Omnium, Magna International Inc., Hyundai Mobis etc. have established partnerships with efficient retailers and distributors in order to survive in the market.

The automotive bumper market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period

Among the geographies, Asia pacific is expected to be the largest region due to the increase in automobile industries in this region.Some of the key players in European region include Delphi Automotive, GKN, and, Valeo.Owing to the expansion of automotive industries there is strong presence of automotivein the countries such as china. Emerging countries such as SouthAfrica and India are expected to boost the industry in the upcoming years.

Segment Covered

The report on global automotive bumpers market covers segments such as product type, raw material, vehicle type and sales channel. On the basis of product type the global automotive bumpers market are categorized into roll pan bumpers, step bumpers, deep drop bumpers and tube bumpers. On the basis of raw material the global automotive bumpers market is categorized into aluminium, steel, plastic and others. On the basis of vehicle type the global automotive bumpers market is categorized into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. On the basis of sales channel the global automotive bumpers market is categorized into OEM and aftermarket.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive bumpers market such as Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobies Co., Ltd, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Delphi Automotive, Valeo S. A., Plastic Omnium SA, Magna International, Inc., Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., SMP Deutschland GmbH and Flex-N-Gate Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive bumpers market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive bumpers market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive bumpers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive bumpers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.