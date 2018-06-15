Automotive Catalytic Converter Industry 2017 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by type (two way catalytic converters, three way catalytic converters, diesel oxidation catalytic converters), materials (platinum, palladium, rhodium), end use (passenger cars, light, heavy commercial vehicles) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Automotive Catalytic Converter Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market are Eberspacher Group, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Sango Co.Ltd., Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd., and others. According to report the global automotive catalytic converter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Rise in introduction of stringent vehicle emission regulations is recognized as one of the primary growth factors for this market

An automotive catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants into less toxic pollutants by redox reaction. Harmful effects of environmental pollution on human life and the pressure of global warming have accelerated the demand for catalytic converter over the forecast period.Additionally,Automotive catalytic converters used in the exhaust system of the automobiles. Growth in the number of automotive are produced every year is expected tofuel the growth of the automotive catalytic converter market. However, fluctuating prices of raw material and high cost of technology are likely to hamper the market. On the other hand, electrification of the vehicle is the factor restraining the growth of the market. The reason is that pure electric vehicles do not require catalytic converters. Furthermore, the most prominent factors providing several opportunities are manufacturing, introduction of advanced technology and clean transportation.The key players profiled in the report include are Faurecai SA, BASF Catalysts LLC, Eberspaecher GmbH Holding & Co.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the prominent share in the automotive catalytic converter market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth, which in turn is surging demand for automobiles.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive catalytic converter market covers segments such as type, materials, and end use. The type segments include two way catalytic converters, three way catalytic converters, and diesel oxidation catalytic converters. On the basis of materials the global automotive catalytic converter market is categorized into platinum, palladium, rhodium, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of end use the automotive catalytic converter market is segmented as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive catalytic converter market such as, Faurecia, Tenneco, Benteler International AG, MagnetiMarelli S.P.A, Eberspacher Group, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Sango Co.Ltd., Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd., and others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive catalytic converter market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive catalytic converter market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive catalytic converter market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive catalytic converter market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.