Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2024

There are very few opportunities for new entrants in the global automotive lightweight materials market, as the shares are largely consolidated among a handful of well-established players, according to a recent business publication by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The study has observed that while there is strong potential of profitability in producing lightweight materials for the automotive companies, the market is dominated by players such as ArcelorMittal, Grupo Antolin, Toyota Boshoku Corp., The Dow Chemical Co., Faurecia S.A., Reliance Industries Ltd., Magna International, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. However, the competition among these key players is already quite stiff, and the research and development of new products is expected to pave a way for them for greater shares.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=8509

Handful of Key Players Hold Prominent Shares

For instance, ArcelorMittal, which is global leader in steel, supplies various grades of high strength steel to make vehicles lighter, safer and stronger. The company’s advanced high strength steels and press-hardenable steel grades such as Usibor®1500 and Ductibor® 500 can reduce weight by up to 23% of the combined weight of a pick-up’s cab, box, frame and closures. Grupo Antolin, on the other hand, offers products with high added value to outfit automobile interiors in five principal areas: overheads and soft trim, doors and hard trim, seats and metal, lighting and cockpits and consoles. The automotive lightweight materials market is anticipated to revolve around the U.K. based company in the near future.

Detroit based Lear Corporation is a major manufacturer of seating system and vehicle interior components for the automotive industry. The company supplies complete automotive seating systems and components as well as electrical distribution systems and electronic components, including high-power and hybrid electrical systems and components. LyondellBasell is one of the largest supplier of thermoplastic olefin and compounded grade offering to the automotive industry. The company primarily supplies polyolefins, which helps reduce automobile weight and conserve fuel as well as providing comfort and safety. Polyolefins constitutes for nearly half of the plastic found in a car.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-lightweight-materials-market.html

Demand to Expand at CAGR 8.3% during 2017 to 2024

In terms of revenue, the TMR report has estimated that the global automotive lightweight materials market will be worth US$301,362.2 mn by the end of 2024, with the demand expanding at a formidable CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. In terms of volume, the analyst has foreseen a demand for 139,046 kilo tons of lightweight material coming from the automotive industry by the end of 2024.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com