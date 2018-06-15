Corneal Surgery Devices Market 2018 – Opportunity, Driving Trends and deep study 2023

Market Synopsis of Global Corneal Surgery Market

Market Scenario

Corneal surgery is a surgical procedure where a damaged or infected cornea is treated by transplantation of corneal tissue. There are two major types of transplantation namely, penetrating keratoplasty and lamellar keratoplasty. An unhealthy or damaged cornea affects the vision by scattering or distorting light and causing glare and blurred vision. Corneal eye disease is the fourth most common cause of blindness after cataracts, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration.

Causes of damaged cornea include infections such as eye herpes or fungal keratitis, trichiasis, Fuchs’ dystrophy, advanced keratoconus, complications from LASIK surgery, chemical burns of the cornea or damage from an eye injury, edema of the cornea, graft rejection following a previous corneal transplant and others.

According to World Health Organization, in 2014, worldwide 285 million people estimated to be visually impaired in which 246 had low vision and 39 million were completely blind and 82% of people living with blindness are aged 50 and above. Increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases and increasing aging population is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Moreover, continuous developments and high advancement in the corneal surgery devices, increasing incident of diabetes, and increasing number of corneal surgeries has provided fuel for the growth of the market. Whereas, high cost of treatment and risk of infection due to devices has hampered the growth of the market. The risk of infection is very high since the cornea has no blood vessels and it derives its nutrients from the aqueous humour. Thus, prophylaxis treatment is an important part of the treatment even if there is no infection.

Cornea rejection, occurs in about 20% of cases. Graft failure can also occur at any time after the cornea has been transplanted, even years or decades later. These complications are the greatest barriers for the global corneal surgery market.

Global corneal surgery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during forecasted period 2017-2023.

Segmentation

Global corneal surgery devices market is segmented on the basis of devices types, into diagnostic devices, corneal surgery devices, vision care.

Diagnostic devices are further segmented into fundus cameras, keratometers, corneal topographer, ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems and other.

On the basis of transplantation type, market is segmented into deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty, penetrating keratoplasty, synthetic corneas, and other. Synthetic corneas are further segmented into boston keratoprosthesis, alphacor, osteo-odonto-keratoprosthesis.

On the basis of procedures, they are segmented into pre-operative examination, penetrating keratoplasty, and lamellar keratoplasty

On the basis of end users, they are segmented into ophthalmic clinics, hospitals and other.

Key players for global corneal surgery devices market

Alcon Laboratories Inc. (Switzerland), KeraMED (Canada), Abbott Medical Optics Inc. (U.S.), Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (U.S.), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Haag-Streit AG (Switzerland), Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG (Switzerland), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Essilor International S.A. (France), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.), Nidek Co. Ltd. (Japan), Cooper Vision (U.S.)

