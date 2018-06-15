Dozer Market will reach at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2017 to 2026

According to Fact.MR’s recently developed report, expansion of the global dozer market is projected to remain moderate through the forecast period, 2017 to 2026, in terms of value as well as volume. Revenues from dozer sales across the globe are estimated to exceed US$ 2,500 Mn by 2026-end. Volume sales of dozers are forecast to reach nearly 35,000 Mn units by 2026-end.

Rapid Globalization attracting Foreign Direct Investment to Fuel the Market Expansion

Growing urban population worldwide has led to rapid demand for better infrastructure facilities, which is being catered by the advent of advanced earthmoving equipment such as dozers with lower maintenance requirements and equipped with eco-friendly features. Varied technological advancements have led toward the facilitation of monitoring and failure detection of dozers in real-time. Rapid globalization is expected to pave a favorable environment to attract foreign direct investment, with higher disposable income of consumers across the globe opening doors for enhanced infrastructure spending. This will further create demand for dozers for construction activities related to residential and commercial buildings. Requirement for better connectivity that entails development of transit network such as roads and railways will further result into adoption.

Various government initiatives are being undertaken for infrastructure development, along with rising investments in the construction sector. For example, the government of Saudi Arabia has planned to develop 6 mega-economic cities and nearly 800 new factories for creating accommodation and employment. This will further drive demand for dozers. However, economic and political uncertainty, along with implementation of norms related to emission control by regulatory authorities might challenge the market expansion. In addition, regulations and interdictions on mining activities globally coupled with the host cost may impede demand for dozers.

5 Key Projections on Future of Dozer Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026

The dozer market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to observe high gains owing to heavy investments in the urban as well as rural infrastructure development including residential areas, IT parks, roads and ports. APEJ will continue to lead the global dozer market, in terms of revenues as well as volume sales. The market in North America will trail APEJ, with sales estimated to surpass 6,000 Mn units by 2026-end. Europe will also remain a lucrative region for the market expansion. In addition, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan will continue to be relatively less lucrative markets for dozer.Dozers with an operating weight of 20,000-60,000 lb are anticipated to remain dominant in the market, in terms of revenues.

More than 16,000 dozers with this operating weight are expected to sold across the globe by 2026-end, Dozers with an operating weight of 60,000-150,000 are expected to account for the second largest revenue share of the market by 2026-end. Dozers with operating weights under 20,000 lb and over 150,000 lb are projected to account for the lowest market revenue shares during the forecast period.Dozers with flywheel power of more than 250 hp are expected to remain the leading revenue contributor to the market, followed by those with flywheel power of 125-250 hp. Revenues from dozers with flywheel power of 75-125 hp are expected to remain significantly lower than those from more than 250 hp and 125-250 hp.

Construction will continue to be the largest end-use vertical of dozers, with a market revenue share relatively higher than those of mining and forestry & agriculture combined.Key market players identified by the report include Caterpillar, Deere & Company, Liebherr, Komatsu, Bell Equipment Co SA, Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., CNH Industries, SHANDONG SHANTUI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY IMP&EXP CO, and Zoomilion.

