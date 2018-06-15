FIITJEE South Delhi student Kalash Gupta, AIR – 3 becomes Delhi State Topper in JEE Advanced 2018

· Kalash Gupta AIR – 3 from FIITJEE South Delhi Centre’s Four Year Classroom Program is Delhi State Topper by scoring marks 325/360 in JEE Advanced 2018

· FIITJEE Delhi students decimate all Competition in JEE Advanced, 2018 by securing Delhi State Ranks 1, 2 & 3 The 2nd & 3rd State Ranks have been grabbed by Shivam Goyal AIR 18 from FIITJEE South Delhi Centre’s Two Year Classroom Program & Sulabh Gupta AIR 19 from FIITJEE Dwarka Centre’s Four Year Classroom Program

· FIITJEE students dominate in every range of All India Ranks of JEE Advanced Result 2018 – 2 in Top 5 AIR are from FIITJEE’s Long Term Classroom Program; Kalash Gupta AIR 3 – Four Year Classroom Program student from FIITJEE South Delhi Centre and M. Siva Krishna Manohar AIR 5- Two Year Integrated School Program from FIITJEE Vijayawada Centre

· Total 39 students in Top 100 All India Ranks from FIITJEE’s All Programs have qualified JEE Advanced 2018.

New Delhi, June 15, 2018: Securing 325/360 in the JEE Advanced 2018, FIITJEE Delhi centre’s Kalash Gupta is declared the state topper with AIR – 3. Scoring 97.6% in the Class XII boards, he is also an NTSE fellow, KVPY scholar, qualified stage 1 – RMO and many other Olympiads too. Kalash is a student of FIITJEE’s four year classroom program.

Yet again FIITJEE proudly announces the dominating success of its students in JEE Advanced 2018 and congratulated all their successful students for their consistency in excellence of results. FIITJEE being the only institute with its presence in more than 77 centres across the country is a self-certifying proof of its efficacy, be it the way of preparation and teaching method. With continuous success for years in JEE, FIITJEE proves the superiority of its faculty and the unique state-of-the-art pattern proof teaching modalities making it India’s finest and most trusted institutes.

“FIITJEE has in all ways guided my way to accomplish my dream of getting into the IIT. The expert faculty at FIITJEE has facilitated me in strengthening my fundamental concepts that helped me to creatively resolve even the most complex and tricky problems asked in JEE Advanced 2018. I am grateful to their teaching methodology which helped me immensely, in the JEE preparation in a pattern proof manner”. Said the thrilled state topper, Kalash Gupta.

FIITJEE aims to train aspiring students in a way that they are ready to scale JEE successfully. We at FIITJEE, help students to prepare from the initial principles focusing on in-depth understanding of concepts and simultaneously develop the analytical abilities, which yet again have provided the students with success. Our early edge programs are designed in such a manner that students adapt to take a quantum leap in the difficulty levels and secure top ranks in JEE. The success of our students at JEE each year bears testimony to the fact that our unique way of teaching along with pattern proof study material has succeeded in bringing the best in students. We congratulate all our successful students as well as our teachers for their hard effort to make it possible,” says Mr. R L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE.