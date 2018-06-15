First Visit at the Dentist for Nervous Patients at Care Dental Platinum

A trip to the dentist can become a major cause of anxiety and distress for some people. A dentist for nervous patients at Care Dental Platinum is specifically trained to deal with patients with dental phobia and can offer advice and treatment that is customised for each individual patient.

[LONDON, 15/06/2018] – Visiting the dentist for nervous patients at Care Dental Platinum for the first time can be an overwhelming experience. For this reason, Dr Bashar Al-Naher, an experienced and qualified dentist for nervous patients, will welcome them and try to understand what lies behind their fears. At Care Dental Platinum, a combination of methods is used to ensure that patients gradually overcome their fear. If pain is the main concern when visiting the dentist for nervous patients at Care Dental Platinum, then the Enjoyable Dentistry TechniqueTM is employed.

A calming and soothing method

The Enjoyable Dentistry TechniqueTM, employed by the dentist for nervous patients at Care Dental Platinum, is a holistic approach to sedation that involves the use of sedative gas for relaxation as well as music and images as devices of diversion. These stimulants are presented by the dentist for nervous patients at Care Dental Platinum at different stages of the treatment and make patients feel distracted and calm throughout the treatment. Depending on the type of treatment and the amount of sedation used, patients are not likely to remember much after the end of their treatment.

Why overcoming dental phobia matters

Studies have shown that almost 12% of people in the UK suffer from a type of ‘extreme’ dental phobia that prevents them from getting proper treatment. At Care Dental Platinum, prevention is always prioritised, that’s why it is important to visit the dentist. For nervous patients, this can be difficult for many factors. Avoiding to visit the dentist for nervous patients at Care Dental Platinum can happen due to a bad past experience or because of the state of a patient’s teeth. The dentist for nervous patients at Care Dental Platinum will never judge a patient’s oral health and will do their best to restore it to its former state.